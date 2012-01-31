Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ultra HNWIs in India to 2015 market report to its offering



India has one of the highest UHNWI growth rates in the world. This report provides historical trends and projections of the volume and wealth of India's UHNWIs by city and sector. The report also reviews these findings in an analysis of India's Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities therein.



Scope

The report features:

- Independent market sizing of India's UHNWI

- Most up to date and thorough analysis of the demographic breakdown of India's UHNWI, including city and sector specific data

- Volume and wealth trends from 2007 to 2011

- Volume and wealth forecasts to 2015

- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in India

- City specific ratings Current insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth

- Family office information



Reasons to Buy

- The WealthInsight HNWI Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading database of its kind.

- Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the HNWI Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWI around the world.

- With the HNWI Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

- Comprehensive forecasts to 2015.

- Information on sources of wealth for UHNWIs in each major city, by industry and other measures.



Key Highlights

In 2011, there are 1,577 UHNWIs in India who, together, hold a total of US$431 billion in wealth. UHNWI volumes increased by a significant 46% between 2007 and 2011, while wealth growth was more static due to a drop in billionaire wealth during the period. Going forward, the number of Indian UHNWIs will increase by 96% to reach 3,087 individuals by 2015 with UHNWI wealth rising to US$856 billion.



The number of UHNWIs in Pune, grew by the largest margin (68%) over the review period from 2007 to 2011, aided by both its proximity to Mumbai and also by robust growth in the local automotive, manufacturing and technology sectors. Mumbai's UHNWI numbers also increased substantially (59%) over the review period as the city benefited from its status as India's financial center and leading import-export and commercial hub.



Companies Mentioned



Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC)

ICICI Bank

Axis Bank

Reliance Money

Yes Bank

IIFl Private Wealth Management

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Karvy Private Wealth

Anand Rathi Private Wealth Management

BMA Wealth Creators Private Limited

Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC)

DSP Merrill Lynch Limited (India)

Religare Macquarie Private Wealth

CITI Private Bank

DBS Bank (India)

Edelweiss Capital

Morgan Stanley India

Standard Chartered Bank

Credit Suisse (India)

Barclays Wealth (India)

Royal Bank of Scotland

BNP Paribus

SG Private Banking (India)

UBS AG (India)

Deutsche Bank (India)

ING Vysya Bank

SMC Wealth

Azim Premji Investments

Roa Family Office

Mittal Family Office

Godrejs Family Office

Ambani Family Office

Khimji Family Office

Catamaran Venture Capital (N Murthy)

Bharti Foundation

Bajaj Trust

Evergreen Family Office

Bodhitree Family Office

Altamount Capital

Metis Family Office



