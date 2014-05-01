Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ultra HNWIs in Japan 2014 market report to its offering

This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in Japan, and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.



Scope

UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2009 to 2013

UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2018

UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2009-2013)

Number of wealth managers in each city

City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Japan

Size of Japan wealth management industry

Largest domestic private banks by AuM

Detailed wealth management and family office information

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.

Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.



Key Highlights

There were 16,584 UHNWIs in Japan in 2013, with an average per capita wealth of US$176.4 million, making them the prime target group for wealth sector professionals. Of this total, there were 24 billionaires, 1,954 centimillionaires and 14,606 affluent millionaires.

UHNWIs accounted for 0.8% of the total HNWI population of Japan in 2013, slightly higher than the global average of 0.7%. During the review period, the number of UHNWIs in Japan increased by 56.3%, from 10,608 in 2009 to 16,584 in 2013.

There was a wide range of performance between the different UHNWI wealth bands; the number of billionaires increased by 41.2%, while the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires increased by 53.5% and 56.8% respectively.

WealthInsight expects the number of UHNWIs to increase by 7%, to reach 17,911 in 2018. This will include 28 billionaires, 2,110 centimillionaires and 15,774 affluent millionaires.



Companies Mentioned



Mitsui UFJ Morgan Stanley PB

Mizuho Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial

Resona Holdings

Bank of Yokohama

Fukuoka Financial Group

Chiba Bank

Hokuhoku Financial Group



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153483/ultra-hnwis-in-japan-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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