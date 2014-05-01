Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ultra HNWIs in Japan 2014 market report to its offering
This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in Japan, and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.
Scope
UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2009 to 2013
UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2018
UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2009-2013)
Number of wealth managers in each city
City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Japan
Size of Japan wealth management industry
Largest domestic private banks by AuM
Detailed wealth management and family office information
Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Buy
The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.
Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.
Key Highlights
There were 16,584 UHNWIs in Japan in 2013, with an average per capita wealth of US$176.4 million, making them the prime target group for wealth sector professionals. Of this total, there were 24 billionaires, 1,954 centimillionaires and 14,606 affluent millionaires.
UHNWIs accounted for 0.8% of the total HNWI population of Japan in 2013, slightly higher than the global average of 0.7%. During the review period, the number of UHNWIs in Japan increased by 56.3%, from 10,608 in 2009 to 16,584 in 2013.
There was a wide range of performance between the different UHNWI wealth bands; the number of billionaires increased by 41.2%, while the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires increased by 53.5% and 56.8% respectively.
WealthInsight expects the number of UHNWIs to increase by 7%, to reach 17,911 in 2018. This will include 28 billionaires, 2,110 centimillionaires and 15,774 affluent millionaires.
Companies Mentioned
Mitsui UFJ Morgan Stanley PB
Mizuho Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Resona Holdings
Bank of Yokohama
Fukuoka Financial Group
Chiba Bank
Hokuhoku Financial Group
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/153483/ultra-hnwis-in-japan-2014.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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