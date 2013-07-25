Ultra HNWIs in Mexico 2013 - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Ultra HNWIs in Mexico 2013" from WealthInsight, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in Mexico and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.
Key Highlights
- There were 2,540 UHNWIs in Mexico. Of this total, there were 16 billionaires, 252 centimillionaires and 2,272 affluent millionaires, as of the end of 2012.
- The number of UHNWIs in Mexico increased by 19% from 2,129 individuals in 2007 to 2,540 in 2012.
- The number of billionaires increased by 14%, while the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires rose by 24% and 19% respectively.
- With US$364 billion in total combined wealth, Mexican UHNWIs held 49% of the total wealth of the country's HNWIs, which is well above the worldwide average of 30%.
- UHNWI wealth increased by 43%, compared to the 32% rise experienced by core HNWIs. This strong growth was fuelled by a 68% rise in billionaire wealth.
- WealthInsight expects the number of UHNWIs to increase by 47%, to reach 3,733 individuals in 2017. This will include 21 billionaires, 373 centimillionaires and 3,339 affluent millionaires.
Scope
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2012
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017
- UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2007-2012)
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities for the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Mexico
- Size of the Mexican wealth management industry
- Largest domestic private banks by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
- Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Banorte, Banamex (Citigroup), Scotiabank, Santander Mexico, HSBC Mexico, Interacciones, Afirme, BBVA Bancomer, Casa de Bolsa, Corporativo GBM, Credit Suisse Mexico, Deutsche Bank Mexico, Grupo Financiero Multiv, Inbursa, Itau BBA, JP Morgan, UBS
