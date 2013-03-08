Ultra HNWIs in Poland 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of UHNWIs in Poland and highlights top performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.



Scope

- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2012

- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017

- UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

- Number of UHNWIs and UHNWI growth rates in every state

- Number of UHNWIs in all major cities

- Fastest growing cities for UHNWIs (2007-2012)

- Number of wealth managers in each city

- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Poland

- Size of local wealth management industry

- Detailed wealth management and family office information

- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country.

- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database also includes up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world.

- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.

- Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.



Key Highlights

- There are 487 UHNWIs in Poland, with an average wealth of US$104 million per person. Of this total, there are four billionaires, 72 centimillionaires and 411 affluent millionaires as of year-end 2012.

- At the end of 2012, there were only 34 female UHNWIs in Poland, making up a low 7.0% of total Polish UHNWI volumes. However, it should be noted that over the review period, the number of female UHNWIs in the Poland increased by 13.3%, compared to male UHNWIs whose volumes declined by 23.1%.

- Entrepreneurs make up the bulk (58%) of Polish UHNWIs in 2012. Inherited wealth, on the other hand, accounts for a relatively low percentage (7.5%) of UHNWIs in the country, especially when compared to developed countries such as the US (30%).

- UHNWIs in “C-level position” such as CEO’s account for a high 55% of the total Polish UHNWIs, while those with “Founder” and “Chairman” in their titles account for 42% and 16% respectively.

- Retail is the most important industry from which Polish UHNWIs have acquired their wealth – it is the primary source of wealth for 15.0% of local UHNWIs.

- Warsaw is the largest city for Polish UHNWIs, accounting for 35% of total UHNWIs with 171 individuals. There are also sizable UHNWI populations in Kraków (34 UHNWIs), Wroc?aw (26 UHNWIs), Gda?sk (14 UHNWIs), Pozna? (13 UHNWIs) and ?ód? (13 UHNWIs).



Companies Mentioned



Alior Bank SA Bank Slaski SA ING Bank Bank Millennium SA Bank Handlowy (w Warszawie) SA Bank Pekao SA BRE Bank Noble Bank SA Bank DZ BANK Polska Bank Bank PKO SA Polski Bank BPH SA Getin Noble Bank S.A. BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA Raiffeisen Bank Polska SA BRE Bank SA Kathrein & Co Dresdner Bank Luxembourg Dexia Banque Internationale a Luxembourg Credit Suisse Private Banking JP Morgan Private Bank Julius Baer Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management UBS Wealth Management



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/98005/ultra-hnwis-in-poland-2012.html