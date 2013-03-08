"Ultra HNWIs in Poland 2012" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Ultra HNWIs in Poland 2012" from WealthInsight, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of UHNWIs in Poland and highlights top performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.
Key Highlights
- There are 487 UHNWIs in Poland, with an average wealth of US$104 million per person. Of this total, there are four billionaires, 72 centimillionaires and 411 affluent millionaires as of year-end 2012.
- At the end of 2012, there were only 34 female UHNWIs in Poland, making up a low 7.0% of total Polish UHNWI volumes. However, it should be noted that over the review period, the number of female UHNWIs in the Poland increased by 13.3%, compared to male UHNWIs whose volumes declined by 23.1%.
- Entrepreneurs make up the bulk (58%) of Polish UHNWIs in 2012. Inherited wealth, on the other hand, accounts for a relatively low percentage (7.5%) of UHNWIs in the country, especially when compared to developed countries such as the US (30%).
- UHNWIs in “C-level position” such as CEO’s account for a high 55% of the total Polish UHNWIs, while those with “Founder” and “Chairman” in their titles account for 42% and 16% respectively.
- Retail is the most important industry from which Polish UHNWIs have acquired their wealth – it is the primary source of wealth for 15.0% of local UHNWIs.
- Warsaw is the largest city for Polish UHNWIs, accounting for 35% of total UHNWIs with 171 individuals. There are also sizable UHNWI populations in Kraków (34 UHNWIs), Wroc?aw (26 UHNWIs), Gda?sk (14 UHNWIs), Pozna? (13 UHNWIs) and ?ód? (13 UHNWIs).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2012
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017
- UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs and UHNWI growth rates in every state
- Number of UHNWIs in all major cities
- Fastest growing cities for UHNWIs (2007-2012)
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Poland
- Size of local wealth management industry
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Alior Bank SA, Bank Slaski SA ING Bank, Bank Millennium SA, Bank Handlowy (w Warszawie) SA, Bank Pekao SA, BRE Bank, Noble Bank SA Bank, DZ BANK Polska Bank, Bank PKO SA Polski, Bank BPH SA, Getin Noble Bank S.A., BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA, Raiffeisen Bank Polska SA BRE Bank SA, Kathrein & Co, Dresdner Bank Luxembourg, Dexia Banque Internationale a Luxembourg, Credit Suisse Private Banking, JP Morgan Private Bank, Julius Baer, Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management, UBS Wealth Management
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Ultra HNWIs in Turkey 2013
- Poland 2012 Wealth Book: The rising star of Europe
- Turkey 2013 Wealth Book: The Jewel of Asia
- Ultra HNWIs in Indonesia 2012
- Ultra HNWIs in the United States 2012
- Indonesia - 2012 Wealth Book: Asia's Emerging Giant
- United States 2012 Wealth Book: The American Dream Revisited
- 2012 BRICS Wealth Book
- HNWI Asset Allocation in Poland 2012
- Emerging Opportunities in the Chinese Wealth Management Industry: Market Size, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape