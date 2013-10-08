New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "Ultra HNWIs in Singapore 2013: Singaporean HNWIs held a total wealth of US$857 billion at the end of 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in Singapore, and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.
Key Highlights
- There were 3,867 UHNWIs in Singapore in 2012, with an average wealth of US$86 million per person, making them a prime target group for wealth sector professionals. Of this total, there were 14 billionaires, 947 centimillionaires and 2,906 affluent millionaires in 2012.
- UHNWIs account for 2.1% of the total HNWI population of Singapore, which is above the global average of 0.7%. During the review period, the number of UHNWIs in Singapore more than doubled, from 1,891 individuals in 2008 to 3,867 in 2012. This was slightly higher than the increase of 99.8% recorded by core HNWIs.
- There was a wide range of performance between the different UHNWI wealth bands during the review period: The number of billionaires increased significantly by 67%, while the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires also increased by 118% and 101% respectively.
- WealthInsight expects the number of UHNWIs to increase by 59% to reach 6,144 individuals in 2017. This will comprise 17 billionaires, 1,508 centimillionaires and 4,618 affluent millionaires.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2008 to 2012
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017
- UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2008-2012)
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Singapore
- Size of Singaporean wealth management industry
- Largest domestic private banks by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
- Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Standard Chartered Private Bank, UOB Private Banking, DBS Private Bank, Bank of Singapore Ltd,
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