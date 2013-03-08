Ultra HNWIs in the United States 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- The US is the largest wealth market in the world, accounting for 32% of the total number of worldwide UHNWIs in 2011. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of UHNWIs in the US and highlights the top performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.



Scope

The report features:

- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011

- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2016

- UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

- Number of UHNWIs and UHNWI growth rates in every state

- Number of UHNWIs in all major cities

- Fastest growing cities for UHNWIs

- Number of wealth managers in each city

- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in the US

- Size of the local wealth management industry

- Detailed wealth management and family office information

- Insights into the drivers of UHNWI wealth



Key Highlights

- With 39,378 UHNWIs, the US accounted for a high 32% of the total number of worldwide UHNWIs in 2011.

- New York City is the largest city for US UHNWIs, accounting for 7.4% of total US UHNWIs with 2,929 individuals. There are also sizable UHNWI populations in Los Angeles (950 UHNWIs), Chicago (804 UHNWIs), Houston (777 UHNWIs), Dallas (564 UHNWIs) and San Francisco (511 UHNWIs).

- Greenwich was the top performing city for UHNWIs, with numbers rising by 39% from 252 in 2007 to over 350 in 2011. This was boosted by the movement of a large number UHNWIs out of Manhattan and into Connecticut.



Morgan Stanley Smith Barney Bank of America Merrill Lynch J.P. Morgan Private Bank Citigroup Private Bank Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management US. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management Northern Trust Wealth Management BNY Mellon Wealth Management Wells Fargo Private Bank Key Private Bank PNC Wealth Management Alliance Bernstein Private Clients Huntington Family Office US Bancorp Wealth Management City National Wealth Management Fifth Third Private Bank Wells Fargo Family Wealth First Republic Private Wealth Management Huntington Private Financial Group The Commerce Trust Company



