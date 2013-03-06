Ultra HNWIs in Turkey 2013 - New Study Released

New Financial Services research report from WealthInsight is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in Turkey and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.
Key Highlights
- There are 1,923 UHNWIs in Turkey, with an average wealth of US$135 million per person. Of this total, there are 41 billionaires, 471 centimillionaires and 1,410 affluent millionaires as of year-end 2012.
- Istanbul is the largest city for Turkish UHNWIs, accounting for 58% of total UHNWIs with 1,110 individuals. There are also sizable UHNWI populations in Ankara (200 UHNWIs), Izmir (50 UHNWIs), Antalya (40 UHNWIs) and Bursa (30 UHNWIs).
- Bursa was the top performing city for UHNWIs, with numbers rising by 58% from 19 in 2007 to over 30 in 2012. This rise occurred as many foreign companies chose to build their headquarters in and around the city. Major industries in the city include automotive, textiles, FMCG and tourism (skiing).
- UHNWIs in the largest city – Istanbul – rose by 26% over the review period, which was in line with the country average.
- As of 2012, there are 28 private banks active in Turkey.
- The largest domestic private banks are Garanti and Yap? Kredi.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2012
- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017
- UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in all major cities
- Fastest growing cities for UHNWIs (2007-2012)
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Turkey
- Size of the Turkish wealth management industry
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country.
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database also includes up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Akbank, Anadolubank, Finansbank, Garanti, ??bank, ?ekerbank, TEB Ozel, Tekstilbank, Turkish Bank, Turkland Bank, Türk Ekonomi Bankas?, Türkiye ?? Bankas?, VakifBank, Yap? Kredi, Ziraat Bankas?, Bank Mellat, Citibank, Denizbank (controlled by Sberbank), HSBC Bank, ING Bank, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Société Générale, WestLB AG, Deniz Yatirim Ortakligi A?, Asya Menkul Kiymetler Yatirim Ortakligi A?, Euro Trend Yatirim Ortakligi A?, Vakif Finansal Kiralama A?
