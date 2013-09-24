Ultra HNWIs Market - United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Singapore, Australia, Israel and Other Countries

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Ultra HNWIs in the United Kingdom - http://www.researchmoz.us/ultra-hnwis-in-the-united-kingdom-2013-report.html



This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in the United Kingdom and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.



There are 11,139 UHNWIs in the UK. Of this total, there were 95 billionaires, 2,571 centimillionaires and 8,472 affluent millionaires in 2012.

The number of UHNWIs in the UK decreased by 3%, from 11,451 individuals in 2007 to 11,139 in 2012. This was slightly lower than the decrease of 4% recorded by core HNWIs.

The number of billionaires decreased by 9%, while the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires decreased by 4% and 2% respectively.

WealthInsight expects the number of UHNWIs to increase by 43%, to reach 15,909 individuals in 2017. This will comprise 107 billionaires, 3,681 centimillionaires and 12,121 affluent millionaires.

With US$1187 billion in total combined wealth, UK UHNWIs hold 42% of the total wealth of the country’s HNWIs, which is in line with the global average of 30%. This reflects the well developed nature of the local wealth market.



Ultra HNWIs in Mexico - http://www.researchmoz.us/ultra-hnwis-in-mexico-2013-report.html



This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in Mexico and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.



There were 2,540 UHNWIs in Mexico. Of this total, there were 16 billionaires, 252 centimillionaires and 2,272 affluent millionaires, as of the end of 2012.

The number of UHNWIs in Mexico increased by 19% from 2,129 individuals in 2007 to 2,540 in 2012.

The number of billionaires increased by 14%, while the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires rose by 24% and 19% respectively.

With US$364 billion in total combined wealth, Mexican UHNWIs held 49% of the total wealth of the countrys HNWIs, which is well above the worldwide average of 30%.

UHNWI wealth increased by 43%, compared to the 32% rise experienced by core HNWIs. This strong growth was fuelled by a 68% rise in billionaire wealth.

WealthInsight expects the number of UHNWIs to increase by 47%, to reach 3,733 individuals in 2017. This will include 21 billionaires, 373 centimillionaires and 3,339 affluent millionaires.



Ultra HNWIs in Colombia - http://www.researchmoz.us/ultra-hnwis-in-colombia-2013-report.html



This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in Colombia, and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.



There are 435 UHNWIs in Colombia. Of this total, there are 5 billionaires, 74 centimillionaires and 356 affluent millionaires, as of the end of 2012.

UHNWIs account for 1.2% of the total HNWI population of Colombia, which is well above the global average of 0.7%.

During the review period, the number of UHNWIs in Colombia increased by 49% from 292 individuals in 2007 to 435 in 2012.

There was a wide range of performance between the different UHNWI wealth bands. The number of billionaires increased by 150%, while the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires rose by 45% and 49% respectively.



Ultra HNWIs in Singapore - http://www.researchmoz.us/ultra-hnwis-in-singapore-2013-report.html



This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in Singapore, and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.



There were 3,867 UHNWIs in Singapore in 2012, with an average wealth of US$86 million per person, making them a prime target group for wealth sector professionals. Of this total, there were 14 billionaires, 947 centimillionaires and 2,906 affluent millionaires in 2012.

UHNWIs account for 2.1% of the total HNWI population of Singapore, which is above the global average of 0.7%. During the review period, the number of UHNWIs in Singapore more than doubled, from 1,891 individuals in 2008 to 3,867 in 2012. This was slightly higher than the increase of 99.8% recorded by core HNWIs.

There was a wide range of performance between the different UHNWI wealth bands during the review period: The number of billionaires increased significantly by 67%, while the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires also increased by 118% and 101% respectively.

WealthInsight expects the number of UHNWIs to increase by 59% to reach 6,144 individuals in 2017. This will comprise 17 billionaires, 1,508 centimillionaires and 4,618 affluent millionaires.



Ultra HNWIs in Australia - http://www.researchmoz.us/ultra-hnwis-in-australia-2013-report.html



This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in Australia and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.



There are 2,741 UHNWIs in Australia. Of this total, there were 23 billionaires, 625 centimillionaires and 2,093 affluent millionaires in 2012.

The number of UHNWIs in Australia increased by 23% from 2,227 individuals in 2007 to 2,741 in 2012. This was slightly higher than the increase of 19.7% recorded by core HNWIs.

The number of billionaires increased by 40%, while the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires both increased by 23%.

WealthInsight expects the number of UHNWIs to increase by 33%, to reach 3,647 in 2017. This will comprise 28 billionaires, 835 centimillionaires and 2,784 affluent millionaires. With US$331 billion in total combined wealth, Australian UHNWIs hold 37% of the total wealth of the countrys HNWIs, which is in line with the global average of 30%. This reflects the well-developed nature of the local wealth market.



Ultra HNWIs in Israel - http://www.researchmoz.us/ultra-hnwis-in-israel-2013-report.html



This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in Israel and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.



There are 1,437 UHNWIs in Israel, with an average wealth of US$109 million per person. Of this total, there are 17 billionaires, 197 centimillionaires and 1,223 affluent millionaires as of year-end 2012.

UHNWIs account for 1.9% of the total HNWI population of Israel, which is well above the global average of 0.7%.

There was a wide range of performance between the different UHNWI wealth bands: The number of billionaires increased by 89%, while the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires rose by 24% and 17% respectively.

WealthInsight expects the number of UHNWIs to increase by 29%, to reach 1,860 individuals in 2017. This will include 21 billionaires, 257 centimillionaires, and 1,582 affluent millionaires.



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The Family Office Report 2013 - http://www.researchmoz.us/the-family-office-report-2013-report.html



Reasons To Buy



The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.



Key Highlights



At the end of 2012:



Worldwide wealth held by individuals amounted to US$195 trillion.

There were 16.8 million HNWIs in the world and worldwide HNWI wealth stood at US$66 trillion.

Assets managed by worldwide wealth managers, private banks and family offices totaled US$19.3 trillion. US$8.3 trillion of this was held in offshore centers.

There were more than 5,000 family offices operating globally, the majority of which were based in the US and Europe. This includes 2,700 single family offices (SFOs) managing approximately US$1.7 trillion in assets and 2,300 multi-family offices (MFOs) managing US$800 billion in assets.

Together, the global family office industry managed US$2.5 trillion, which accounted for 13% of global wealth management assets under management (AuM) (US$19.3 trillion) and 3.7% of global HNWI wealth (US$66 trillion).

There were over 2,900 family offices in the US.



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