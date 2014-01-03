Ultra HNWIs Research Report and Market Research in Detail US 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Synopsis



- This report is the result of WealthInsights extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Spain.

- The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country's UHNWIs have performed through the crisis.



Summary



This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in Spain, and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/ultra-hnwis-in-spain-to-2013



Scope



- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2008 to 2012

- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017

- UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2008-2012)

- Number of wealth managers in each city

- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Spain

- Size of Spain wealth management industry

- Largest domestic private banks by AuM

- Detailed wealth management and family office information

- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons To Buy



- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.

- Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/181971



Key Highlights



- There were 4,588 UHNWIs in Spain in 2012, with an average wealth of US$83 million per person, making them the prime target group for wealth sector professionals. Of this total, there were 20 billionaires, 433 centimillionaires and 4,136 affluent millionaires in 2012.

- UHNWIs accounted for 3.1% of the total Spanish HNWI population in 2012, compared to the global average of 0.7%. During the review period, the number of UHNWIs in Spain increased by 46.2% from 3,139 in 2008 to 4,588 in 2012.

- There was a wide range of performance between the different UHNWI wealth bands: The number of billionaires increased by 11.1%, while the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires increased significantly by 43.4% and 46.7% respectively.

- WealthInsight expects the number of UHNWIs to increase by 23.2% to reach 5,652 in 2017. This will include 22 billionaires, 536 centimillionaires and 5,094 affluent millionaires.



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