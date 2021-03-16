Ultra-Low Alpha Metal Market – Global Industry Report, 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Key Highlights



A recent research report published by Transparency Market Research projects the global ultra-low alpha metal market to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the period between 2019 and 2027. The report, titled "Ultra-low Alpha Metal Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2027," estimates the global ultra-low alpha metal to reach US$ 5.8 Bn by 2027, from US$ 3.0 bn in 2018.



Stringent Regulations Boost the Market Growth



Many regulatory authorities in the U.S. and Europe have restricted the use of hazardous metals such as Lead (Pb) application in electronic devices. However, these metals are responsible for the better functionality of such devices. This abolishment and need for better alternatives has stimulated the manufacturers of the electronic devices to implement ultra-low alpha metals in their devices. Due to which a massive demand for such metals has been surfaced in recent years. Due to this demand the global ultra-low alpha metal market is experiencing a substantial growth during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.



Moreover, this demand of ultra-low alpha metal has also stimulated the demand for intense research and development, which is the major reason for the arrival of new products in the market. This research and development is also a crucial factor supporting the growth of global ultra-low alpha metal market from 2019 to 2027.



Flip-Chip in Semiconductor to Exhibit Maximum Growth



Flip chips have become hot cakes in the semiconductor industry. Owing to their properties such as extremely small size, light weight, easy installation, and cost effectiveness have boosted the growth this segment in global ultra-low alpha metal market. Additionally, the benefits such as installation directly on the circuit board and better performance than carrier based systems is also fueling the growth of the segment in global ultra-low alpha metal market.



Furthermore, when combined with communication technologies like 5G, the devices using flip-chip can perform even better than before. This factor also adds to the growth of flip-chip segment of global ultra-low alpha metal market during the duration of 2019 to 2027. Secondly, the growth in the demand for technologies such as 3D printing, and wearable devices, the segment shall witness a further extended growth in the market during the projected time frame.



North America and Europe Shows Maximum Potential



In terms of topography, the global ultra-low alpha metal market has maximum potential in North America and Europe. This is because of the growth in application of electronic devices in multiple industries in the U.S. Canada, Germany, and the U.K. Moreover, growing industrialization and increasing impacts of Industry 4.0 over the businesses in these regions also backs their domination in global ultra-low alpha metal market from 2019 to 2027.



