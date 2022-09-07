Ultra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market Revenue $232 Million by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2022 -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market is projected to grow from USD 153 million in 2022 to USD 232 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2027. The major factors contributing towards growth of market includes rising adoption of smart and 5G-enabled devices, the increasing demand for portable and handheld RF signal generators, and the surging utilization of synthesized RF signal generators.



Globally, the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market is expected to be dominated by the component testing equipment segment in 2022. Ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators play a pivotal role in circuit designing and electrical signal testing. Testing of components, devices, and receivers is vital by generating appropriate signals in the bench or production line. Typical measurement parameters for test components and transmitters include complementary cumulative distribution function (CCDF), error vector magnitude (EVM), channel power, occupied bandwidth, and spectrum. Component test analog receiver chain, receiver sensitivity, and bit error rate (BER) are important elements of receiver testing.



In terms of value, information and communication technology end use segment is expected to dominate the global market from 2021 to 2026. The telecommunications sector comprises the following subsectors: infrastructure, equipment, mobile virtual network operators (MNVOs), white space spectrum, 5G, telephone service providers, and broadband network. With the increasing adoption of 5G and wireless communication networks, the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market is expected to witness robust growth in the years to come.



Based on type, synthesized RF ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Most of the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators available in the market today employ frequency synthesizer technology. Synthesized RF ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators provide high level of accuracy with acceptable phase noise. This type of signal generator enables the output signal to be determined with greater accuracy. The accuracy either depends on an internal reference oscillator with a very high degree of accuracy or the signal that can be locked to an external frequency reference, which can be highly accurate.



Based on geography, the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market by 2027. Several manufacturers of semiconductor devices and electronics are based in the region, which, in turn, creates the demand for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators for testing and measuring electronic products. The growing demand for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator equipment is attributed to the increasing number of smartphone users and continuous advancements in wireless communication technologies, such as LTE, 4G, and upcoming 5G projects. Moreover, supportive government policies and incentive plan to boost semiconductor manufacturing and the saturation of RF signal technology in developed countries intensify the interest of RF testing solution providers in Asia Pacific. Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) and Anritsu Corporation (Japan) are among a few major ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator providers based in Asia Pacific.