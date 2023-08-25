Ultra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market Trends, Growth, Key Players

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2023 -- The ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market is projected to grow from USD 153 million in 2022 to USD 232 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2027.



The rising adoption of smart and 5G-enabled devices, the increasing demand for portable and handheld RF signal generators, and the surging utilization of synthesized RF signal generators contribute to the growth of the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market. A wide range of RF instruments are adopted in automotive applications, and the increasing demand for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators by the automotive, and aerospace and defense verticals is expected to create growth opportunities for players operating in the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator industry.



The increasing adoption of 5G technology and rapid developments in cellular and Wi-Fi technologies likely to spur the market growth for information and communication technology segment



The increasing adoption of 5G technology and the rapid adoption of cellular and Wi-Fi technologies will create a high demand for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators in the information and communication technology field. An ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator is commonly used in wireless communication applications and typically provides normal analog modulation, for example, amplitude modulation (AM), frequency modulation (FM), and pulse modulation (PM). An analog signal generator supplies sinusoidal continuous wave (CW) signals with the optional capability to add amplitude modulation (AM), frequency modulation (FM), and pulse modulation (PM), which is crucial for the telecom industry. A signal generator is optimized for speed to quickly change the frequency, amplitude, and phase of the signal. It also has the unique capability to be phase coherent at all frequencies.



Benchtop ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators likely to account for largest market share during the forecast period



Benchtop ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators accounted for the largest market share in 2021, and they are expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Benchtop signal generators are increasingly used in many research and development laboratories worldwide because they offer high measurement accuracy at a lower cost. The benchtop is the most used product type in numerous applications, such as wireless communication, automotive, and aerospace and defense. These traditional box instruments are normally configured as benches or racks. Benchtop RF signal generators are suitable for R&D applications, wherein analysis and troubleshooting benefit from direct interaction with the instrument via the front panel. Benchtop models range from RF to microwave and from analog to vector. Some key benefits associated with benchtop RF equipment include measurement consistency and compatibility throughout the development cycle. Modulation capabilities such as FM and digital I/Q to standard-specific formats such as GSM, W-CDMA, HSPA, LTE, LTE-Advanced, GPS, and WLAN are also available in benchtop models.



Rising use of Radar test equipment (RTE) at development, test, evaluation, and production stages to spur market growth



Radar test equipment (RTE) are employed at various stages, including development, test, evaluation, and production cycle, and provide a wide variety of simulated radio frequency (RF) returns that exercise radar sensors. These include fire control, surveillance, guidance, imaging, proximity, fuses, and altimeters. There are two primary types of radar test equipment: target generators and environment simulators. In radar equipment, a test signal is usually required in a form closer to the echo signal of the radar for testing or tuning-related work. The essential requirement in radar testing application is that the precisely adjustable carrier frequency needs to be stable, and the test pulse has a constant adjustable amplitude. In a classical pulse radar with an analog or digital receiver, the major task is to generate a pulse of defined length and defined power modulated with the carrier frequency of the radar, which needs to be synchronized with the timing of the radar during the reception of the signals. This is an essential step for optimizing the received signals.



Asia Pacific likely to be the fastest-growing market for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators between 2022 and 2027



Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing market for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators during the forecast period owing to significant demand for RF measurement and testing equipment from the automotive, electronics, and telecommunications sectors, as well as from many research and development (R&D) laboratories in the region. Additionally, the prominent presence of various electronics and connectivity solution providers, namely Huawei (China), MediaTek (Taiwan), Renesas (Japan), Sony (Japan), and Samsung (South Korea), in the region contributes to market growth. Further, with the robust presence of several semiconductor component manufacturers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, SK Hynix, and Samsung Electronics, and R&D centers such as the Institute of Microelectronics (IME) (Singapore), Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI), and The Institute of Microelectronics (IME) of Peking University (China), in the region, the demand for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator in the Asia Pacific region is high.



Key Market Players



Anritsu Corporation (Japan), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Keysight Technologies (US), Berkeley Nucleonics (US), and AnaPico AG (Switzerland) are among the major players in the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator companies.