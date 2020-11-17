Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market to Reach a Market Valuation of US$750 Mn by 2030: Fact.MR

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2020 -- The global ultra-low temperature freezer market will register a CAGR of 4% throughout the assessment period (2020-2030). The COVID-19 pandemic has been a key growth catalyzer of the market due to an exorbitant increase in demand for blood & blood components, across nations.



"Constant technological progression is anticipated to be beneficial for the ultra-low temperature freezer market." says a Fact.MR analyst.



Ultra-low Temperature Freezer Market - Key Takeaways



Upright ULT freezers category accounts for more than 60% of the overall market share and has a higher growth pace.



Demand from hospitals accounts for nearly 40% market share

The blood & blood component category will be holding the highest market share all through 2020-2030.



North America will remain lucrative owing to the rising demand for ULT freezers and the advanced healthcare sector.



Ultra-low Temperature Freezer Market - Drivers



The ever-growing need for blood & blood products is a prominent driving aspect of the ULT freezer market.

Increasing R&D exercises amid government and key players supports clinical trials, this upheld to be propellers for the market growth.



Growing demand for storage units all over blood banks, hospitals, etc., owing to growing cases of diseases worldwide, is likely to boost demand.



Ultra-low Temperature Freezer Market - Constraints



High manufacturing cost and energy consumption continue to be major impediments

Regulatory issues with ultra-low temperature freezers could limit the industry expansion amid the analysis period.



Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak



The ultra-low temperature freezer market is foreseeing a significant rise in the demand, since research institutes and hospitals have demonstrated a growing requirement for these products, as a result of the increasing need for storage facilities for all end-user segments of the market.



Competition Landscape



Major companies in the ultra-low temperature freezer market include Helmer Scientific, Eppendorf AG, Panasonic Healthcare Corporation, Arctiko A/S, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd., Haier Biomedical, Glen Dimplex, Remi Group, and LABCOLD. Companies are engaged in inorganic and organic growth strategies along with research & development, alleviating advanced technologies in the ultra-low temperature freezers market.



The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the ultra-low temperature freezer market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of type (upright [floorstanding, benchtop/undercounter], and chest), end user (hospitals, research institutes, bio-banks, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies), degree of cooling (-41 to -86 & -87 to -150 Celsius), and application (blood & blood products, flammable materials, biological samples, drug compounds, and others), across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



