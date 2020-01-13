Ultra-Pasteurized Cream Market to Reach US$2332.08 Mn by 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Los Angeles, January 13, 2020 - QY Research recently published a report titled, "Global Ultra-pasteurized Cream Market Professional Survey Report 2019". According to the report, the global ultra-pasteurized cream market was valued at US$1836.2 mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$2332.08 mn by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of 3.94% between 2019 and 2025.



Higher Efficiency at Low Cost to Drive Global Market



The market for ultra-pasteurized cream is expected to it rise as it processes milk faster, making it a cost-effective and efficient option than traditional pasteurization. Ultra-pasteurized creams do not develop harmful bacteria, have longer shelf life, and can be used like a normal cream making it feasible for dairies and retailers to keep it on the shelves. These factors are expected to propel the market demand in the forecast years.



However, ultra-pasteurized cream losses most of its nutritional value during the production process and has a higher price compared to normal cream. These factors are expected to act as major restraints for the market.



Enhanced Taste to Increase Whipped Cream Demand



Whipped cream segment will rise significantly due as there is virtually no detectable difference between ultra-pasteurized whipped and normal cream. It have a cleaner taste and whips more easily than others. These factors are expected to help the segment grow rapidly.



North America and Europe to Observe Rapid Growth



North America and Europe are expected to hold the largest market share as they have a higher adoption rate of processed and preserved food. These factors are expected to drastically increase the demand of these products in these regions.



Manufactures to Add New Products to their Existing Range



In 2018, DMK GROUP, had presented new range of products from its export brands Oldenburger and Rose at Gulfood in Dubai. The range of products they had presented in the event include new varieties of cheese. Also, they have relaunched evaporated milk in modern reusable soft packs with screw cap. This is expected to help cafés, hotels, homes, and restaurants convenient use milk. This is expected to help the company generate value for its targeted group and simultaneously increase its demand worldwide.



The major manufacturers in the report includes Agropur, Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Organic Valley, ELVIR, Dean Foods, Darigold, Arla Foods, President, Byrne Dairy, Emborg, Rockview Family Farms, and others.



