Ultra Petroleum Corp (OTC:UPLCQ) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on November 2, 2020

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on November 2, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Ultra Petroleum Corp (OTC: UPLCQ).



Investors who purchased shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp (OTC: UPLCQ) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 2, 2020. OTC: UPLCQ stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Ultra Petroleum Corp (OTC: UPLCQ) common shares between April 13, 2017 and August 8, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 13, 2017 and August 8, 2019, the defendants, inter alia: (i) materially overstated the value of Ultra Petroleum's oil and gas reserves; (ii) materially misrepresented the Company's ability to ramp up production and its financial flexibility; (iii) failed to disclose the Company's extreme sensitivity to even a modest decline in natural gas prices; and (iv) concealed significant setbacks in the Company's vaunted horizontal well drilling program.



Those who purchased shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp (OTC: UPLCQ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.