Ultra Petroleum Corp (OTC:UPLCQ) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Ultra Petroleum Corp.



Investors who are current long term investors in Ultra Petroleum Corp (OTC: UPLCQ) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in OTC: UPLCQ stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Ultra Petroleum Corp over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in OTC: UPLCQ stocks, concerns whether certain Ultra Petroleum directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants, inter alia: (i) materially overstated the value of Ultra Petroleum's oil and gas reserves; (ii) materially misrepresented the Company's ability to ramp up production and its financial flexibility; (iii) failed to disclose the Company's extreme sensitivity to even a modest decline in natural gas prices; and (iv) concealed significant setbacks in the Company's vaunted horizontal well drilling program.



Those who purchased shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp (OTC: UPLCQ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



