Ultra Premium Voted as Best Felt Rug Pad for Hardwood Floors

Bethel, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Rug Pad Corner, the nation's online source for quality rug pads, announces that thousands of customers have recently voted its Ultra Premium rug pad as the safest and best for their hardwood floors. For more than six months, the company received emails from customers to include homeowners, interior designers, architects and rug dealers voting on rug pads for hardwood floors. Based on each person's experience with several rug pads, Ultra Premium was unanimously voted as the safest used on their hardwood floors.



"We cannot stress enough the quality that goes into our rug pads", states Sam of Rug Pad Corner. "There are plenty of rug pads that can damage hardwood floors and we are very proud to have been voted as having the best and safest rug pads for all hardwood floors." Sam explains that Ultra Premium, unlike others, is made without common chemicals or adhesives. The company uses natural felt and rubber and actually heat presses the rubber to the felt to avoid glues. "The result is one of the most natural rug pads one can find and this is why it is voted as safest for hardwood floors", comments Sam.



Thousands of customers were asked to email or call with their vote and rated Ultra Premium on various criteria, to include construction, feel, appearance and overall performance. Each person voted it as best rug pad they have used on their hardwood floors. Sam explains that unlike that with other rug pads, Ultra Premium does not contain a sprayed on latex full of glues that can damage hardwood floors. "We value hardwood floors and the investment involved, which is why we maintain the highest quality standards in the production of our rug pads", states Sam.



Besides being all natural for hardwood floors, Ultra Premium is also the most dense felt rug pad available. In order for a rug pad to prevent dents and scratches from happening to hardwood floors, it needs to be dense enough to resist penetration through to the floor. This is perhaps one of the most dense rug pads available.



About Rug Pad Corner

Rug Pad Corner is a Connecticut, USA based company offering natural rug pads online. The company offers felt and rubber rug pads in all sizes and shapes, as well as custom cut sizes. Every rug pad order ships within two business days for free within the contiguous United States.