Ultra Sabers Introduces the New Scorpion with Sound

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Ultrasabers today unveiled the new Scorpion lightsaber with sound. This saber features a flanged emitter with windows in the emitter and directly below the emitter. When the blade is illuminated the window provides an extra flare for this unique lightsaber. Another stand out feature on this saber is the claw on the emitter. With the pattern on the back of the claw and the unique curvature of the claw it adds a flare that only the Scorpion offers that will make this a stand out saber in any arsenal.



In addition, the Scorpion features a shroud that provides an accented look with the pattern around the switch and on the rear of the saber body giving this saber a very unique look and a very unique feel. One of the best features of the Scorpion is the pommel – a highly coveted design with a unique twist on this pommel design and pointed ridges giving the appearance of stingers and claws.



This saber is built with the highest quality T6 aircraft-grade aluminum. It will stand up to rigorous use time and again. Aircraft-grade aluminum and CNC machined precision goes into the creation of every saber in the Ultrasaber. The saber comes completely assembled and ready to go. This saber is 14.5-inches long from emitter to pommel and 1.5-inches wide at the body and 19.5-inches long from the pommel to the top of the claw.



To purchase this latest Scorpion model of the lightsaber, visit http://www.ultrasabers.com/



About Ultra Sabers

Ultra Sabers is the supplier of replica lightsabers known for quality of product, affordability, and a speedy delivery. The company works to keep sabers affordable for everyone and quickly supplies their product to them. Ultra Sabers LLC is in no way affiliated or endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or any of its affiliated companies.