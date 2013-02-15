Ultra Sabers Introduces the Reaper and Crimson Reaper

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Ultra Sabers, the leader in custom lightsabers, recently introduced the new Reaper and Crimson Reaper custom lightsabers. These beautifully designed custom lightsabers feature a slanted emitter and a slanted pommel with the Reaper signature “claw.” This unique custom lightsaber is true to the original design features in favorite movies. This replica weapon will be an exceptional addition to any collection of custom lightsabers.



This saber’s five elongated windows in the emitter give it an extra-intimidating appearance, when lit up, and the silver shroud below the emitter makes the Reaper stand out from all other custom lightsabers. The Reaper is anodized black, while the Crimson Reaper is anodized red. The handle features an engraved groove pattern for additional detail. This custom lightsaber is perfect for those who battle with one hand, or both.



Like all custom lightsabers offered by Ultra Sabers, the Reaper and Crimson Reaper are made from the highest quality T6 aircraft-grade aluminum. Extreme precision and attention to goes into the design and construction of every Reaper and Crimson Reaper custom lightsaber. These replica weapons will last for many years, even with heavy use, and will retain their exceptional appearance and shine. Whether on the light or dark side of the force, custom fx lightsaber enthusiasts will appreciate the quality and craftsmanship of this weapon.



The Reaper and Crimson Reaper come completely assembled, with the emitter, neck, body and pommel. The neck shroud and claws are removable. Completely assembled, these custom lightsabers are 15 inches in length. Shoppers can choose to purchase the Reaper with or without sound. This saber is also made with an LED module and can have Quick Disconnects installed.



To shop for the new Reaper and Crimson Reaper custom lightsabers, visit www.ultrasabers.com, or email info@ultrasabers.com.



About Ultra Sabers

Ultra Sabers is the supplier of replica lightsabers, known for quality of product, affordability and a speedy delivery. The company works at keeping sabers affordable for everyone, and they quickly supply their product. Ultra Sabers LLC is in no way affiliated or endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd., or any of its affiliated companies.