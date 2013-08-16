Ultra Sabers Launches SaberForum.com

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Ultra Sabers, the leader in customizable lightsaber replicas, recently launched a new forum for fans where they can interact and share ideas, best practices, stories, photos and more. Ultra Saber encourages all clients to join the forum and stay on top of the latest trends and new lightsaber products. Customizing and collecting lightsaber replicas is more fun when fans share their experiences with one another and the Ultra Saber forums allows like-minded people to interact in a safe and friendly online community.



Among the many features of the forum is the review section. Clients will be able to read reviews from other lightsaber owners about all products featured by Ultra Saber. Even the newest lightsaber replicas like the Scorpion are reviewed quickly by other fans. The Scorpion saber features a flanged emitter with windows in the emitter and directly below the emitter for a really unique effect. Those looking for the latest customizable lightsaber are encouraged to join the forum and read what other collectors are saying about this new replica.



The forum also allows Star Wars fans to post photos and videos of lightsabers, talk about one of their favorite movies, learn about upcoming events and much more. Those new to customizing and collecting lightsaber replicas will benefit from other community members’ experiences who are eager to share best practices and product suggestions when it comes to building a lightsaber. Ultra Saber offers collectors many options to customize their own lightsaber and “Padawan learners” will soon be able to create completely custom lightsabers replicas with expert advice found on the forum.



To join the lightsaber forum, visit SaberForum.com. To shop for the latest lightsaber replicas, visit http://www.ultrasabers.com/.



About Ultra Sabers

Ultra Sabers is the supplier of replica lightsabers known for quality of product, affordability, and a speedy delivery. The company works to keeping sabers affordable for everyone and quickly supplies their product. Ultra Sabers LLC is in no way affiliated or endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or any of its affiliated companies.