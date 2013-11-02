Ultra Sabers Showcases Obsidian USB Sound Fonts

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2013 -- To make their customized lightsabers look and feel even more real, Ultra Sabers is pleased to offer complimentary sound fonts for personal use. A soundboard sound font is a compilation of sound effects to give a lightsaber for Ultra Sabers that unique touch. Each font includes a power on, power off, boot up, lock up, idle hum, multiple clash and multiple motion sound effects. Some sound fonts include sounds made by, inspired by, or mixed by Novastar.



Clients can upload an entire sound font onto their Obsidian soundboard or mix and match the sound effects from multiple sound fonts for a variety of customization options. These sound fonts come as a supplement to the default Obsidian sound font installed on every soundboard and include Sith, Classic, Starkiller, Old Republic Jedi, Novastar Compilation, Sabertooth and Dominux Nox.



The supplemental soundboards are among the most popular accessories offered by Ultra sabers and allow fans to create a truly custom experience inspired by their favorite movie. This is one of the many options Ultra Sabers offers their clients to help them create the most realistic and exciting light saber replicas. Just like in the movies, no two lightsabers are alike and with the Obsidian USB sound fonts fans can feel as if they are wielding a real weapon of the Jedis.



To download Obsidian USB sound fonts, visit http://www.ultrasabers.com/.



About Ultra Sabers

Ultra Sabers is the supplier of replica lightsabers known for quality of product, affordability, and a speedy delivery. The company works to keep sabers affordable for everyone and quickly supplies their product. Ultra Sabers LLC is in no way affiliated or endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or any of its affiliated companies.