Ultra Safe Pest Management Inc. Earns Esteemed 2013 Angie's List Super Service Award

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Ultra Safe Pest & Wildlife Management has earned the service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of service provided to members of the consumer review service in 2013. This marks the Company’s fourth straight year of winning the award.



We asked Ultra Safe president Victor Palermo what achieving this award means to him; “We are very proud to have received the 2013 Super Service Award in the categories of Pest Control/Exterminating as well as Animal Removal. This achievement could not have been accomplished without the hard work and dedication of our award-winning staff. They are the people who make this possible.” Palermo also credited the customers who took the time to write a review. “It means a lot to us that people took the time out of their busy schedules to leave us a review. We can’t thank them enough.”



“Only about 5 percent of the companies that Ultra Safe competes with in the Boston area are able to earn our Super Service Award,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “It’s a mark of consistently great customer service.”



Angie’s List Super Service Award 2013 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade; the company must be in good standing with Angie’s List, have a fully complete profile, pass a background check and abide by Angie’s List operational guidelines.



Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie’s List. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality. Members can find the 2013 Super Service Award logo next to company names in search results on AngiesList.com.



Angie's List helps consumers have happy transactions with local service professionals in more than 720 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to professional services. More than 2 million paid households use Angie's List to gain access to local ratings, exclusive discounts, the Angie’s List Magazine and the Angie's List complaint resolution service.



Call today for a free estimate 866-472-5800 visit http://www.ultrasafepest.com