Ultra Sheer Make-Up Primer Hides Visible Pores and Reduces Shine for Instant Refined Appearance

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Mitchell Group’s beauty brand has launched its third dermatologist-recommended product, PoreFree™. Sure to be a top seller, PoreFree™ is an ultra sheer make-up primer with a lightweight, satin-finished formula designed to reduce shine and hide large pores. Unlike competitor brands, PoreFree™ instantly absorbs oil, diminishes shine and reduces pore visibility while providing skin with a beautiful matte, even finish. Its silky powder after-feel is recommended for all skin tones and available in light, medium and dark shades.



Skin’s texture is perfected with the synergy of PoreFree™ key ingredients; microspheres diffuse light hiding pores and irregularities while Flaxseed oil reduces shine. An anti-inflammatory, PDS (prodimethylsilanediol salicylate) quickly restores the skin’s ph balance and regulates breakouts, while the incorporation of potent anti-bacterial Tea Tree oil clarifies acne-prone skin, improving texture and behavior, overall. “It is extremely important to keep the skin’s ph from reaching the alkaline level, which weakens skin’s defense against environmental factors,” states Dominique Tinkler, Mitchell Group’s Product Development and Education Manager. “Acidity kills bacteria so the shift from acidic ph to alkaline ph is what contributes to skin issues such as oily, acne-prone skin”.



Consumers will find that PoreFree™ addresses the following skin concerns:



Enlarged pores



Pores play a vital role in skin functioning and without them, the skin is unable to breathe. Age, genetics, smoking, sun damage, and congestion in the pores all contribute to enlarged pores. As we mature, collagen production slows down and pores become dilated due to the expansion of underlying oil glands, resulting in enlarged pores, one of the most common complaints we often hear from our customers, explains Dominique.



Oily/Acne-Prone Skin:



Excessive oil production is another factor that contributes to enlarged pores. It is essential to control oil production thus; a lightweight make-up primer and pore refiner such as PoreFree™ should be an essential part of one’s beauty regimen to instantly mattify shine and conceal pores.



Cosmetic Finishing Touches:



PoreFree™ as mentioned above acts as an ultra sheer makeup primer and can be used alone or before make-up foundation for a smooth even finish. It can also be reapplied throughout the day over make-up, if desired.



PoreFree™ is specifically designed for normal/combination and oily skin types, and can be obtained at the affordable price of $9.99.



Mitchell Group is a leading topical cosmetic manufacturer that develops skincare products to safely address skin care concerns. With ongoing research and development, the Mitchell Group’s laboratory facilities in Switzerland and France continue to use cutting-edge formulations that promote and produce healthy skin. All formulas are rigorously tested with clinical and laboratory trials to insure its effectiveness and consumer safety.



