Ultra-Wideband Market Worth $2.7 Billion by 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Ultra-Wideband Market by Application (RTLS, Imaging, Communication), Positioning system (Indoor, Outdoor), Vertical (Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Residential, Retail), & Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global UWB market is estimated to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2020 to USD 2.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.6%. Major factors driving the growth of the UWB market include the rising demand for UWB technology in RTLS applications, the growing deployment of this technology in mobile devices, and the increasing adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).



UWB market for outdoor positioning systems is fastest-growing market



UWB technology is currently being employed for limited outdoor positioning applications because of the limited wireless communication range and premium pricing of UWB chips. UWB technology has the advantage of low power consumption; hence, it is increasingly being used in portable devices that are adopted for many outdoor communications applications, radar imaging, medical imaging, asset tracking, surveillance, vehicular radar, and intelligent transportation. UWB is also used in outdoor positioning systems, together with GPS.



Communication application to hold largest share of UWB market in 2025



UWB wireless technology offers significant advantages in communication applications owing to its narrow pulses and high localization precision. UWB communications systems are receiving significant attention due to their high data rates and low power consumption, as well as the ability to reduce interference. UWB technology is also used as a communication link in the ad-hoc sensor network. There is a sudden rise in communication applications for UWB as various companies are now using this technology in smartphones for mobile tracking services and better connectivity. Also, UWB antennas are used for wireless communication as they reduce the complexity and fabrication cost when high data rate transition, covering a larger area, is required.



Automotive and transportation would be fastest-growing vertical in UWB market during forecast period



The automotive and transportation industry has witnessed arrays of new and emerging applications for UWB technology. Since the past few years, wireless technology is majorly used in automobiles for the radio reception and navigation purposes. However, recently, automotive applications such as vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication gained significant consideration from automobile manufacturers across the world. UWB location tracking technology makes the human–machine interface in automobiles easier and better. It results in novel comfort applications such as smart car access, driver authentication, and personalized user settings, such as seat positioning or climate control. UWB is a very promising technology for public transport vehicles. UWB technology is also used in train control systems where narrow radiofrequency pulses are transmitted to ensure wireless communication between the train and small devices installed on the wayside, as well as to control bus operations.



North America to hold largest share of UWB market in 2025



Earlier, UWB was not widely adopted in North America owing to the cost-effectiveness of other substitute wireless technologies, such as faster versions of Wi-Fi, and low-power Bluetooth. UWB technology has been widely deployed in the communications and RTLS systems. Recent advancements in positioning accuracy of impulse radio-based UWB technology and falling average selling prices (ASP) of UWB chips are expected to drive the UWB market in North America during the forecast period.



Key players in the market are Decawave (acquired by Qorvo Inc. (US)), Apple (US), 5D Robotics (US), Pulse~LINK (US), BeSpoon (France), Zebra Technologies (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Texas Instruments (US), Johanson Technology (US), Alereon (US), LitePoint (US), Fractus Antennas (Spain), Nanotron Technologies (Germany), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Sony (Japan), Ubisense (UK), Alteros (Ohio), and Starix Technology (US).



