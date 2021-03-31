Ultra-Wideband Technology Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Indotraq, DecaWave, Comnovo

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Ultra-Wideband Technology Market with latest edition released by AMA.

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Ultra-Wideband Technology Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Ultra-Wideband Technology market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Ultra-Wideband Technology Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Definition:

Ultra wide-band technology or UWB are high-frequency radio waves that are used to communicate at a short-range using low energy. In fact, UWB is also called short-distance GPS. With better performance than other wireless technologies with the likes of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC. UWB using radio waves can locate devices within few centimeters of their actual position, which is drastically better than Bluetooth or Wi-Fi which roughly detected the devices. With 5G, mixed reality, and IOT on the verge of growing big, UWB would act as a bridge between all.



Major Players in This Report Include,



Sewio Networks (Czech Republic), 5D Robotics, Inc. (United States), Cambridge Wireless (United Kingdom), Infsoft (Germany), Indotraq (United States), DecaWave (Ireland), Wisair Ltd. (Israel), Comnovo GmbH (Germany), BeSpoon (France), Zebra Technologies (US) and Samsung Electronics (South Korea)



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing Adoption of UWB Chips and Technology in the Upcoming Flagship Smartphones Such as Samsung and Apple

- Use of UWB Keys for Cars and Residential Homes, as Well as for Secured Payment Apps



Market Drivers

- The Rising Innovation and Demand of BLE Beacon Technology Used through UWB Technology

- Better and Accurate RTLS Performance of UWB Technology Over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth



Opportunities

- Use of UWB to Enhance IoT During Upcoming 5g Revolution

- With 5g Revolution, would come the Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality, UWB could be an Excellent Bridge Maker Between Physical and Digital World



The Ultra-Wideband Technology Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Single Band, Multi-Band), Application (Radar Imaging, RTLS, High-Speed LAN / WAN, Geolocation, Intrusion Detection, Others), Services (Internet Access Services, Location-Based Services, Others), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing, Aerospace and Defence, Retail, Others)



Ultra-Wideband Technology the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Ultra-Wideband Technology Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments.



Geographically World Ultra-Wideband Technology markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Ultra-Wideband Technology markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Ultra-Wideband Technology Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



