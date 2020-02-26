Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Market Will Generate Massive Revenue:: Fractus Antennas S.L, BeSpoon, Humatics, Zebra Technologies Corp., Naotren Technologies GmbH

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- The Global Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) Market . The market insights gained through this Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) market research analysis report facilitates more defined understanding of the market landscape, issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position definite brand excellently. With the meticulous competitor analysis covered in this report, businesses can gauge or analyses the strengths and weak points of the competitors which helps build superior business strategies for their own product. For in depth understanding of market and competitive landscape, this Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) market research report serves a lot of parameters and detailed data about industry.



The research study on Global Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) Market organizes the overall perspective of the industry. This incorporates upcoming flow of the Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) Market together with an extensive analysis of recent industry statistics. It describes the Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) market size as well as factors controlling market growth.



In Depth Analysis of the Market



Global ultra-wideband (UWB) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.70% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surge in the healthcare and retail vertical which is creating demand for UWB. The capacity of UWB to track asset with precision and accuracy is driving its market growth.



The key players examine the Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) market are:





- SAMSUNG,



- DECAWAVE,



- Alereon,



- Fractus Antennas S.L,



- BeSpoon,



- Humatics, Zebra Technologies Corp.,



- naotren Technologies GmbH,



- TAIYO YUDEN CO. LTD.,



- Johanson Technology,



- Pulse~LINK Inc,



- Sewio Networks



- ROHDE&SCHWARZ,



- Taoglas, ELIKO,



- Molex LLC,



- MARS Antennas and RF Systems, Ltd.,



- BluFlux, Locatify and Tracktio





Market Definition: Global Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) Market



Ultra-wideband (UWB) refers to a technology that infuses low energy for high bandwidth communications in short range. It can carry a huge amount of data over the distances up to 230 feet. It can also carry the data across the barriers such as doors or cross any other obstacles because of its higher power. It broadcasts digital pulses which are precisely timed at number of frequency channels. It has various applications such as wireless printing, next-generation Bluetooth, peer-to-peer connections and wireless high definition video.



Segmentation: Global Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) Market



Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) Market : By Application





- RTLS/WSN



- Imaging



- Commercial



- Avoidance radar



- Altimeter



- Intrusion Detection



- Geolocation



- Military



- Radar



- Covert Communications



- Data links



- Internet Access and Multimedia Service



- Precision Geo-Location



- High Speed LAN/WAN



- Others





Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) Market : By Technology





- Short Range



- Long Rage





Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) Market : By Components





- Sensors



- IC'S



- Motherboard





Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) Market : By End User





- Healthcare



- Automotive and Transportation



- Manufacturing



- Residential



- Retail



- IT & Telecom



- Utilities



- Government



- Others





Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) Market : By Geography





- North America



- Europe



- Asia-Pacific



- South America



- Middle East and Africa





Key Development in the Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) Market:





- In June 2019, NXP Semiconductors announced its new ranging technology for wireless devices. It has real time robust accuracy which can drive the efficiencies of applications on the phones. This announcement will bring a new era of on demand applications on a global scale.



- In April 2019, DECAWAVE announced its alliance with LitePoint testing solutions for the validation of its UWB devices. The LitePoint has launched its product IQgig-UWB which is fully integrated UWB test platform. This alliance will enable company to provide better next generation technology for mobile devices and mobile transactions.





Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) Market: Drivers





- The surging demand for UWB Technology in RTLS is driving the growth of the market



- The Internet of things(IoT) has seen a massive growth which is boosting the growth of the market



- The increasing technological advancements in terms of precision and range is contributing to the growth of the market



- The end user verticals such as manufacturing, retail, automotive and transportation markets is expanding globally which is fueling the growth of the market





Ultra-Wideband (Uwb) Market : Restraints





- Low adoption of UWB technology in RTLS is restraining the growth of the market



- Rising competition globally from substitute products is hampering the growth of the market



- High cost of UWB technology is hindering the growth of the market





