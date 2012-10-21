Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by GBI Research.



GBI Research’s new report, “Ultrabooks Market to 2016 - Financial and Technological Support from Intel Corporation Coupled with Demand from Business Users Segment Will Drive Growth”, provides key information and analysis on the Ultrabooks market. The Ultrabook is defined by Intel as being any notebook using Intel processors and meeting certain chip manufacturer specifications. However, in general the term is being used for notebooks that are lightweight (less than four pounds), ultra-thin (less than 2.1cm thick) and have screen sizes varying from 13 to 15 inches. GBI Research expects the global Ultrabooks market to reach $75.8 billion in revenue in 2016, from just $1.3 billion in 2011, growing at a CAGR of 69.2% during 2012–2016. The high prices of Ultrabooks compared to notebooks and tablet PCs is a major market challenge for manufacturers like HP, Dell, ASUS and Acer. However, factors like the reduction in the processor prices, hardware and software support, funding from Intel and reduction in flash memory prices will have a significant impact on the overall Ultrabooks market sales in the long term. The report provides market size figures from 2011–2016 for the Ultrabooks market, product component revenue forecasts, and analysis of the market based on different key factors such as cost and market share. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



Scope



- Technological overview of Ultrabooks, market definition, product comparisons and key technological trends which are expected to influence the market.

- Market analysis of Ultrabooks by discussing the key market drivers, restraints and challenges.

- Qualitative analysis of the market by using five forces analysis and cost price analysis.

- Market analysis of the key components involved in Ultrabooks, including microprocessors, SSDs, memory, power management and connectivity ICs.

- Market size for the total Ultrabooks market in terms of sales revenue and sales volume. This is forecast until 2016.

- Market size and analysis of key regions, such as the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), in terms of sales volume and sales revenue. This is forecast until 2016.

- Comprehensive profiles of key companies such as Apple, Dell, Acer, Hewlett-Packard and Intel are also provided.



Reasons to buy



- Exploit growth opportunities across the supply chain specific to the Ultrabooks market.

- Understand the growth demand and profit potential for the market using the cost price analysis of Ultrabooks for 2011–2016.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends, research and developments that are driving the Ultrabooks market globally.

- Understand the competitors operating in the Ultrabooks market from company and organization profiles.

- Have an in-depth understanding of the Ultrabooks market from technical and commercial perspectives.



