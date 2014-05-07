Ultracapacitors Market Is Growing at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Ultracapacitors Market was worth USD 672.0 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 3,120.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2013 to 2019. Asia Pacific was the largest market for ultracapacitors in 2012 due to the increasing demand and huge potential of ultracapacitors in automotive, industrial, energy, military and electronic sectors.



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This market is primarily driven by decreasing price and increasing application in regenerative breaking, micro-hybrids/stop-start systems, HEVs and aerospace/military. In addition, stringent government regulations related to carbon emissions in regions such as Europe, North America and China is supporting the growth of ultracapacitors. At the same time, benefits associated with ultracapacitors such as unlimited life cycle which is higher as compared to conventional batteries is expected to increase its demand in the coming years. Although the technology of ultracapacitors is dated, the usage of ultracapacitors is still at a nascent stage. High price as compared to conventional batteries and low awareness about this product and its benefits is inhibiting ultracapacitors' growth globally. However, the price is coming down and will have less negative impact on this market in the coming years.



By applications, automotive sector was the largest followed by electronics in 2012, and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. Increasing adoption of ultracapacitors in the start stop systems in different vehicles is expected to fuel its growth in the near future. Among different vehicles in the automotive sector, buses accounts for the highest share due to the high adoption of ultracapacitors. However, energy sector is the emerging sector for ultracapacitors offering huge potential for energy storage in solar and wind sector. It is expected to experience robust growth rate, i.e., 27.8% from 2013 to 2019.



Geographically, Asia Pacific held the largest share and accounted for 35.1% of the total market in 2012. China and Japan are the major countries supporting the growth of ultracapacitors in Asia Pacific. In addition, the leading manufacturers of ultracapacitors are focusing on these countries to increase their sales. The North America is expected to witness robust growth, i.e., 26.7% as it has been a pioneer in adoption of ultracapacitors.



Maxwell Technologies (U.S.), Nesscap Co. Ltd. Co. Ltd (South Korea), Nippon Chemi-Con Corp. (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), NEC Tokin (Japan), LS Mtron (South Korea), Ioxus (U.S.), VINATech (South Korea) and SPS (China) are the popular players in the ultracapacitors market, while Maxwell Technologies enjoyed maximum market share in 2012. The number of players in this market has increased in last few years and more number of players is expected to enter this market in the coming years. However, global players are likely to dominate the market by joining hands with local players.



The market has been segmented as follows for better understanding and to formulate winning strategies for the market players.



Ultracapacitors Market by Applications



Automotive

Bus

Auto

Train

Others

Industrial

Cranes

Valves

Mining

Smart Grid

Energy

Wind

Solar

Energy Harvesting

Electronics

Solid State Disk Drive

Non-volatile RAM

UPS

Others (Aerospace/Military and Sensor Technology)



Ultracapacitors Market by Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Singapore

Hong Kong

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of world

South America

Africa

Middle East



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