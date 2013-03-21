UltraCleanFilter.com Now Offering 48% off on 75 Square Feet Unicel Filter Cartridges

Bakersfield CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Ultra Clean Filters, a leading online reseller of cheap filter cartridges, is offering a whopping 48% off on its Unicel filters cartridge 75 sq. ft. American, Premier C-7453. Generally available for around $94 at other online stores, Ultra Clean Filters is providing these pool filter cartridges for just $49.28.



This Unicel filter cartridge is made with spun bonded 100% polyester material and is effective and long-lasting in capturing the smallest debris. At UltraCleanFilter.com, this replacement cartridge comes in various sizes and is purely built to OEM specifications.



With Unicel filter cartridge, users can easily replace their tattered and damaged cartridge. These cartridges are easy to install and offer the most quality OEM performance at a great price. UltraCleanFilter.com makes these cartridges available at the lowest prices and assures they will be of the best quality.



Ultra Clean Filters also offers a wide range of SMB filter cartridges that are equally good when compared to Unicel filter cartridges. The online store also offers attractive discounts on its range of SMB filter cartridges.



With Ultra Clean Filter’s simple, easy and efficient search system, customers can also choose pool filters cartridges from hundreds of options, sizes and manufacturers. The store makes sure its customers find the exact filter cartridge they are looking for without any hassles. Ultra Clean Filters offers a 30-day return policy with the cartridges if, (in the very rare case), are found to be faulty. The pool filters store also guarantees to deliver products within seven business days.



About Ultra Clean Filters

Ultra Clean Filters understands the difficulties faced by swimming pool owners in pool maintenance. That is why the 27 year filter business store is providing the best filters that are available in various options and sizes, and are manufactured by the leading filter companies around the world. Their simple, easy, and efficient search system allows clients to choose from a wide range of low cost filters.



For more information, visit http://www.ultracleanfilters.com.



Contact Detail:

5304 Aldrin Ct.

Bakersfield CA 93313