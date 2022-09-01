Ultrafiltration Market Size, Share, Trends 2023

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2022 -- The report "Ultrafiltration Market by Type (Polymeric, and Ceramic), Module (Hollow Fiber), Application (Municipal, And Industrial (Food & Beverage Processing, Chemical & Petrochemical Processing, Pharma Processing)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", The ultrafiltration market is projected to grow from USD 1,064.0 million in 2018 to USD 2,140.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2018 to 2023. Ultrafiltration are used in a wide range of end-use industries such as chemical & petrochemical, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, and metal & mining, among others. Ultrafiltration are the materials that act as selective barrier, allow passage of certain constituents while retaining others. These are mainly termed as filtration elements, which are widely used in the commercial and industrial purposes. With the recent developments in ultrafiltration materials and increasing demand for reduction of energy consumption in the chemical processing industry, newer membranes and processes are being developed for new applications.



Polymeric segment to lead ultrafiltration market during forecast period

Based on type, the polymeric segment is projected to lead the ultrafiltration market during the forecast period. Polymeric type is estimated to have accounted for the largest market share due to its easy availability and cost-efficiency. These membranes are also suitable for various applications such as municipal and industrial treatment application. Ceramic is expected to be the fastest-growing type segment of membranes due to high porosity, high permeability, defined pore size, and good mechanical properties.



Industrial segment projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Based on application, the industrial treatment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Ultrafiltration is widely used in various industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical & petrochemical, and textile industries. The technology is used for water treatment and manufacturing processes. In addition to this, the presence of stringent regulations in various countries for effluent discharge is also a major factor for the large size of this segment. The R&D departments of manufacturing companies are carrying out research to widen the application areas of ultrafiltration, which is expected to drive the ultrafiltration market during the forecast period.



APAC ultrafiltration market projected to grow at highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023

The ultrafiltration market in the APAC region possesses immense potential for growth. Increasing awareness of water and wastewater treatment and rising scarcity of fresh water are expected to fuel the demand for ultrafiltration during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are some of the key countries in the region contributing significantly towards the growth of the ultrafiltration market in the APAC region.



Some of the key players in the ultrafiltration market are DowDuPont Inc. (US), Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore), Inge GmbH (Germany), Toray Industries, Inc. (US), GE Water & Process Technologies (US), Hydranautics (US), and Pentair plc (US), among others. Partnerships, agreements & collaborations was the major growth strategy adopted by the market players between 2015 and 2018 to enhance their regional footprint and meet the growing demand for ultrafiltration in the emerging economies.



Critical questions which the report answers:



- What are the upcoming trends for ultrafiltration in developing nations?

- Which are the key players in the market and how intense is the competition?



