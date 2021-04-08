Ultrasonic Aspirators Market Growth to Be Worth USD 1.81 Billion by 2027 : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- The global ultrasonic aspirators market is forecast to reach USD 1.81 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ultrasonic aspirators is an apparatus for removing fluid, air, or tissue by aspiration device from any of the body cavities. The wound debridement and wound cleansing is done after distinguishing between the necrotic and healthy tissues. The healthy tissues never get affected by the ultrasonic aspirators. The aspirators make use of the low-frequency vibration generated by a piezoelectric element in order to dissect the tissues in different parts of the body and draw out the affected cells. The global ultrasonic aspirators market is growing at a substantial pace due to its effortless, untroubled and user-friendly operation for the complex and critical parts of the body. Compared to the CO2 laser ablation and regular use of standard drills and manual procedures, the ultrasonic aspirators involve minimal pressure, which makes tissue dissection entirely better controllable and also less traumatic.



The North American market is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 0.64 Billion in the year 2027, owing to its extensive demand for ultrasonic surgery aspirators in the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Asia Pacific with its elevated growth in the healthcare industry and an increase in the number of patients in China, India, and Singapore, is likely to surpass the European market. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.



Key participants include Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Söring GmbH, Cybersonics Incorporated, Meta Dynamic Incorporated, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Xcellance Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd., MISONIX, Inc., BioMedicon PVT LTD., and InnoSound Technologies, Inc.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global ultrasonic aspirators market on the basis of product type, sales channel, applications, end-users, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Standalone

Integrated



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Online Retailing

Offline Retailing



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Neurosurgery

Gynecological Surgery

Ischemic Stroke

Brain Cancers & Injuries

Cerebrospinal Fluids Disorder

Liver Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Hospitals

Clinics & Doctor Chambers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Further key findings from the report suggest



Online retailing supply of the medical instrument and devices has been trending in the emerging nations like China and India mainly. Online retailers can offer reduced prices compared to the offline vendors due to the non-involvement of the distributor chains in the process. This sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.



Handpieces of the ultrasonic surgery aspirators operate at frequencies in the range of 24 kHz to 35 kHz. The 24 kHz frequency generates more power and the effect on the tissue is both broader and more profound. This frequency is particularly efficient in the removal of more dense and calcified tumors. The 35 kHz working frequency offer less powerful, but is more focused and provides more superficial tissue effect and thus more suitable for soft tissue areas which are adjacent to sensitive structures.



Ambulatory surgery centers are modern kind of healthcare facility centers, which are focused on providing immediate surgical care and release the patients right after the surgery. The ambulatory surgery centers have a more convenient alternative to the hospitals based outpatient procedures, maintaining a strong track record of quality care with positive patient outcomes. Ambulatory surgery centers had a market valuation of USD 0.17 Billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 8.7% during the forecast period.



Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.



