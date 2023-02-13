Ultrasound Gels Market Is Estimated to Reach at a CAGR 9.0% During the Forecast Period (2023-2030)

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- The Ultrasound Gel market is an industry that has seen tremendous growth in recent years due to advancements in medical technology and increasing demand for non-invasive medical procedures. Ultrasound gels are used as a medium for transmitting sound waves during ultrasound examinations. They help to improve the quality of images and prevent air pockets from forming between the skin and the ultrasound transducer. The market for ultrasound gels is projected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing number of ultrasound procedures being performed globally.



Book Your Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ultrasound-gels-market



There are different types of ultrasound gels available in the market, including water-based, gel-based, and silicone-based gels. Water-based gels are the most commonly used type due to their low cost and ease of use. Gel-based gels offer better image quality and longer lasting performance, while silicone-based gels provide greater comfort and ease of use.



Segment Analysis:



The Ultrasound Gel market is segmented based on type, end-user, and geography. By type, the market is segmented into water-based, gel-based, and silicone-based gels. By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinics. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.



By Product Type



-Sterile

-Non-sterile



By End User



-Hospitals/Clinics

-Diagnostic Centers



The Ultrasound Gel market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing number of ultrasound procedures being performed globally and advancements in medical technology. The growing demand for non-invasive medical procedures and the increasing number of hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinics are also expected to drive the market.



Competitive Landscape:



North America holds the largest share of the Ultrasound Gel market, followed by Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate due to the increasing number of ultrasound procedures being performed in countries such as China, India, and Japan.



The major players operating in the Ultrasound Gel market include Parker Laboratories, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Bio-Medical Research Ltd., Aquasonic, Sonogel, Gel-Pak, Norgen Biotek Corp., and LG Sonic. These companies are focusing on research and development activities to develop new and improved ultrasound gels.



Geographical Analysis:



The presence of better healthcare facilities, an increasing number of diagnostic centers and diseases is expected to fuel the market growth in this region.



The rising number of diagnostic imaging centers in the united states is estimated to drive the market growth in this region. For instance, as of 2021, there are 9,992 Diagnostic Imaging Centers businesses in the United States, a -2.8 percent decrease from 2020. Most women have an ultrasound between 18 and 20 weeks of pregnancy during their second trimester. Before 14 weeks of pregnancy, some women have a first-trimester ultrasound (also known as an early ultrasound). Hence the demand for ultrasound is expected to increase with the pregnancy rate. For instance, the projected number of births in the United States in 2020 was 3,605,201. The fertility rate was 55.8 births per 1,000 women aged 15-44.



Read Complete Report Summary and TOC: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/ultrasound-gels-market



About Us:



DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to clients needs in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed and food & beverages, among others. Our platform has Insights into markets that uncover the latest market research data distinct from the competition. With coverage across ten major industries in the marketplace research, DataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will give individuals and corporates easy access and custom personalization to research and markets.