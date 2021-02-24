Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The global ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia market is expected to reach a market size of USD 420.2 Million at a steady CAGR of 7.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Ultrasound guidance can enhance the quality of nerve blocks in regional anesthesia and also help to avoid complications such as intravascular and intraneuronal injection. Factors such as ability to visualize and identify target nerves, determine angle, depth, and path of needle to target nerve, real-time visualization and others are resulting in increasing adoption in surgeries.



Ultrasound allows real-time visualization of the anatomy at the region of interest and enables more informed guidance for needle pathway to the target. The anesthetist can use the imaging to simultaneously avoid contact with needle and non-target structures, which reduces potential for error. Ultrasound also allows visualization of the needle tip as it is passed through tissues, confirming alignment with the intended path. Real-time visualization reduces the risk of damaging structures around the nerve and also avoids any direct injury to the nerve itself. Emergence of ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia has led to much improvement in several nerve block techniques and expanded use of peripheral nerve block, which in turn has propelled adoption of the technique among surgical professionals.



Key Highlights of Report

In January 2021, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas and Medovate partnered to promote best practices in regional anesthesia. The partnership will promote the use of ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia by using SAFIRA. It is a Class II medical device that will make regional anesthesia a one-person procedure. It puts control of the injection in the hands of the anesthetist, freeing up the assistant to perform other tasks.

Linear probe segment accounted for largest revenue share in probe segment in 2020. A linear probe uses high-frequency ultrasound to provide high-resolution images of body surface. Linear probes are also ideal for vascular imaging and central line placement, which is driving the growth of the segment.

The supraclavicular block is a technique used to anesthetize shoulder or arm before surgery. This technique is witnessing increased demand as it is safe and effective. Rise in automotive accidents affecting shoulder or arms will propel the usage of supraclavicular block in ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia.

Hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in end-use segment in 2020. Availability of sophisticated technology in hospitals is driving the growth of the end-use segment. Investment by the government in developing countries to improve hospitals infrastructures and digitalize healthcare sector is also adding to the growth of the segment.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 in regional segment. The high growth in the region is due to an increase in target diseases such as orthopedic and diabetes conditions. Other factors driving the growth of the segment is an increase in the number of ambulatory surgical centers in the region.

Key players in the market include Philips, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medovate, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., GE Healthcare, Alpinion Medical Systems, Fujifilm Sonosite, Havel's, Smith's Medical, Inc., and Vygon.



Probe Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Linear Probe

Curved Array Probe



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Supraclavicular Block

Interscalene Block

Infraclavicular Block

Axillary Block

Femoral Nerve Block

Transversus Abdominis Plane Block



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



