Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia market is expected to reach a market size of USD 420.2 Million at a steady CAGR of 7.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Ultrasound guidance can enhance the quality of nerve blocks in regional anesthesia and also help to avoid complications such as intravascular and intraneuronal injection. Factors such as ability to visualize and identify target nerves, determine angle, depth, and path of needle to target nerve, real-time visualization and others are resulting in increasing adoption in surgeries.



Get Free Sample PDF At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/514



The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the industry and a detailed analysis of the key players of the market based on their revenue, profit margins, financial standing, global market position, R&D activities, and product portfolio. It also covers their strategic endeavors such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and product launches and brand promotions, among others



Key Highlights of Report



Hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in end-use segment in 2020. Availability of sophisticated technology in hospitals is driving the growth of the end-use segment. Investment by the government in developing countries to improve hospitals infrastructures and digitalize healthcare sector is also adding to the growth of the segment.



North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 in regional segment. The high growth in the region is due to an increase in target diseases such as orthopedic and diabetes conditions. Other factors driving the growth of the segment is an increase in the number of ambulatory surgical centers in the region.



Key players in the market include Philips, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medovate, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., GE Healthcare, Alpinion Medical Systems, Fujifilm Sonosite, Havel's, Smith's Medical, Inc., and Vygon.



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultrasound-guided-regional-anesthesia-market



Emergen Research has segmented the global ultrasound guided regional anesthesia market on the basis of components and services, communication, end-use, and region:



Probe Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Linear Probe

Curved Array Probe



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Supraclavicular Block

Interscalene Block

Infraclavicular Block

Axillary Block

Femoral Nerve Block

Transversus Abdominis Plane Block



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/514



The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



Key Benefits of Buying the Global Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Market



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Ultrasound Guided Regional Anesthesia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Ultrasound Guided Regional Anesthesia Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Safe and effective procedure



4.2.2.2. Decreasing preference for opioid use in pain management



4.2.2.3. Rising trend in ambulatory surgeries in developed countries



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of realistic models available for learners to train on



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Ultrasound Guided Regional Anesthesia Market By Probe Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Probe Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Linear Probe



5.1.2. Curved Array Probe



Chapter 6. Ultrasound Guided Regional Anesthesia Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. Supraclavicular Block



6.1.2. Interscalene Block



6.1.3. Infraclavicular Block



6.1.4. Axillary Block



6.1.5. Femoral Nerve Block



6.1.6. Transversus Abdominis Plane Block



Chapter 7. Ultrasound Guided Regional Anesthesia Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. End-use Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



7.1.1. Hospitals



7.1.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



CONTINUED…!



Check Our Prices: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/514



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.