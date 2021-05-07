Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- Ultrasound guidance can enhance the quality of nerve blocks in regional anesthesia and also help to avoid complications such as intravascular and intraneuronal injection. Factors such as ability to visualize and identify target nerves, determine angle, depth, and path of needle to target nerve, real-time visualization and others are resulting in increasing adoption in surgeries.



The Ultrasound-guided Regional Anesthesia market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the Ultrasound-guided Regional Anesthesia industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.



The report assesses if the impact of the pandemic on the Ultrasound-guided Regional Anesthesia market has been positive or negative. It also sheds light on the effect of the financial difficulties and supply disruption caused by the pandemic in the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the report covers a current and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Ultrasound-guided Regional Anesthesia market.



Key Highlights of Report



Hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in end-use segment in 2020. Availability of sophisticated technology in hospitals is driving the growth of the end-use segment. Investment by the government in developing countries to improve hospitals infrastructures and digitalize healthcare sector is also adding to the growth of the segment.



North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 in regional segment. The high growth in the region is due to an increase in target diseases such as orthopedic and diabetes conditions. Other factors driving the growth of the segment is an increase in the number of ambulatory surgical centers in the region.



Key players in the market include Philips, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medovate, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., GE Healthcare, Alpinion Medical Systems, Fujifilm Sonosite, Havel's, Smith's Medical, Inc., and Vygon.



Emergen Research has segmented the global ultrasound guided regional anesthesia market on the basis of components and services, communication, end-use, and region:



Probe Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Linear Probe

Curved Array Probe



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Supraclavicular Block

Interscalene Block

Infraclavicular Block

Axillary Block

Femoral Nerve Block

Transversus Abdominis Plane Block



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Benefits of Buying the Global Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Market



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Ultrasound Guided Regional Anesthesia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Ultrasound Guided Regional Anesthesia Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Safe and effective procedure



4.2.2.2. Decreasing preference for opioid use in pain management



4.2.2.3. Rising trend in ambulatory surgeries in developed countries



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of realistic models available for learners to train on



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Ultrasound Guided Regional Anesthesia Market By Probe Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Probe Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Linear Probe



5.1.2. Curved Array Probe



Chapter 6. Ultrasound Guided Regional Anesthesia Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. Supraclavicular Block



6.1.2. Interscalene Block



6.1.3. Infraclavicular Block



6.1.4. Axillary Block



6.1.5. Femoral Nerve Block



6.1.6. Transversus Abdominis Plane Block



Chapter 7. Ultrasound Guided Regional Anesthesia Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. End-use Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



7.1.1. Hospitals



7.1.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



CONTINUED…!



