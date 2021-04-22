New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The Global Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market was valued at USD 696.0 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,351.5 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6 %. Of all medical imaging modalities, ultrasound is perhaps the one most often used when real-time imaging is required. Therefore, image analysis of ultrasound data is potentially useful when done in real-time as well. It is, then, necessary to create a software environment with convenient APIs that allow testing of various image analysis algorithms when ultrasound data arrives in real-time of at a rate of at least 10 frames per second. Ultrasound is a method of imaging that permits real-time visualization of the internal anatomy of a human. Like CT and MRI, ultrasound is non-invasive, but ultrasound does not carry any radiation exposure risk and is relatively inexpensive.



Because of the low risk and wide availability of ultrasound, it is being increasingly used in many areas of medicine: radiology, cardiology, women's healthcare, emergency medicine, family practice, urology, nephrology, vascular surgery, general surgery, sports medicine, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, telemedicine, veterinary medicine, etc. Clinical ultrasound typically uses frequencies of 2 to 30 MHz. Pulses of sound energy travel from the ultrasound probe to an anatomical interface, which reflects the sound back to the probe. Most ultrasound machines make the assumption that the speed of sound passing through biological tissues is 1540m/. The intensity of the reflections from a particular ultrasound pulse as a function of time (distance) represents a given interrogation of the tissue.



A series of such interrogation, sweeping through a plane, are collected for each scan. Each scan is then converted in real-time to a 2D grayscale image, through a process called scan-conversion. It is this 2D image, with its regular isotropic pixels on a rectilinear lattice, which is the usually starting place for image analysis. Ultrasound imaging is extensively used for examination and navigation in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Ultrasound image quality is found to be considerably affected by speckle noise and physical characteristics of the patient. Moreover, ultrasound image acquisition largely depends on the skills and experience of the user. Resultantly, high-accuracy measurement, or navigation by using ultrasound imaging is difficult and time-consuming. Therefore, the development of automatic ultrasound image analysis and recognition techniques to improve the efficiency and accuracy in the workflow of diagnosis and treatment is necessary. Ultrasound image analysis software provides an effective solution to this issue.



Imaging is one of the critical medical diagnostic tools to observe internal organs and soft tissues. One such tool is ultrasound scanning, which is used extensively in gynecology and echocardiogram. This is due to the number of advantages of ultrasound scanning, such as being non-invasive, free of radiation, economical, and real-time. However, access to ultrasound scanning facilities remain limited due to the scarcity of human and physical resources



The widening geriatric population base, possessing high susceptibility toward the development of chronic diseases is expected to upsurge the demand for ultrasound image analysis software in the future.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The oncology application segment of the ultrasound image analysis software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7 % during the forecast period



Significant developments in the Ultrasound Image Analysis Software market include advances in transducers, scanning schemes, coded excitation, three-dimensional, high-resolution and high-speed imaging, contrast agents, harmonic, elasticity and strain imaging, point-of-care devices, computed tomography, thermoacoustic, photoacoustic, acousto-optic and Hall effect imaging



3D and 4-D ultrasound segment is a promising segment in the ultrasound image analysis software market. 4-D ultrasound provides complete fetal assessment, which includes the fetal face, grimacing, breathing movements, swallowing, mouthing, isolated eye blinking patterns, and limbs direction. It offers more convincing results than 2-D and 3-D imaging. With 4-D ultrasound, prenatal neurodevelopment problems such as ADHD, schizophrenia, epilepsy, and autism can also be detected



Advancement in technologies is revolutionizing Ultrasound Image Analysis Software market. One such technique is sonoelastography. It gives physicians the ability to see stiffer and softer areas inside of the tissue, sonoelastography aids in liver fibrosis staging, thyroid nodule, lymph node and indeterminate breast lump characterization, and the detection of prostate cancer, all of which cannot be done with conventional ultrasound.



The global Ultrasound Image Analysis Software market is highly fragmented with major players like GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Agfa Healthcare, MIM Software Inc., Esaote SpA, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Xinapse system Ltd., Spacelab Healthcare Inc., and OSI Systems, amongst others, that collectively constitute a competitive market



