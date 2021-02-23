New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market was valued at USD 696.0 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,351.5 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6 %. Of all medical imaging modalities, ultrasound is perhaps the one most often used when real-time imaging is required. Therefore, image analysis of ultrasound data is potentially useful when done in real-time as well. It is, then, necessary to create a software environment with convenient APIs that allow testing of various image analysis algorithms when ultrasound data arrives in real-time of at a rate of at least 10 frames per second. Ultrasound is a method of imaging that permits real-time visualization of the internal anatomy of a human. Like CT and MRI, ultrasound is non-invasive, but ultrasound does not carry any radiation exposure risk and is relatively inexpensive.



In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Agfa Healthcare

MIM Software Inc

Esaote SpA

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Xinapse system Ltd.

Spacelab Healthcare

OSI Systems

Others



Because of the low risk and wide availability of ultrasound, it is being increasingly used in many areas of medicine: radiology, cardiology, women's healthcare, emergency medicine, family practice, urology, nephrology, vascular surgery, general surgery, sports medicine, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, telemedicine, veterinary medicine, etc. Clinical ultrasound typically uses frequencies of 2 to 30 MHz. Pulses of sound energy travel from the ultrasound probe to an anatomical interface, which reflects the sound back to the probe. Most ultrasound machines make the assumption that the speed of sound passing through biological tissues is 1540m/. The intensity of the reflections from a particular ultrasound pulse as a function of time (distance) represents a given interrogation of the tissue.



A series of such interrogation, sweeping through a plane, are collected for each scan. Each scan is then converted in real-time to a 2D grayscale image, through a process called scan-conversion. It is this 2D image, with its regular isotropic pixels on a rectilinear lattice, which is the usually starting place for image analysis. Ultrasound imaging is extensively used for examination and navigation in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Ultrasound image quality is found to be considerably affected by speckle noise and physical characteristics of the patient. Moreover, ultrasound image acquisition largely depends on the skills and experience of the user. Resultantly, high-accuracy measurement, or navigation by using ultrasound imaging is difficult and time-consuming. Therefore, the development of automatic ultrasound image analysis and recognition techniques to improve the efficiency and accuracy in the workflow of diagnosis and treatment is necessary. Ultrasound image analysis software provides an effective solution to this issue.



Imaging is one of the critical medical diagnostic tools to observe internal organs and soft tissues. One such tool is ultrasound scanning, which is used extensively in gynecology and echocardiogram. This is due to the number of advantages of ultrasound scanning, such as being non-invasive, free of radiation, economical, and real-time. However, access to ultrasound scanning facilities remain limited due to the scarcity of human and physical resources



The widening geriatric population base, possessing high susceptibility toward the development of chronic diseases is expected to upsurge the demand for ultrasound image analysis software in the future.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The oncology application segment of the ultrasound image analysis software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7 % during the forecast period



Significant developments in the Ultrasound Image Analysis Software market include advances in transducers, scanning schemes, coded excitation, three-dimensional, high-resolution and high-speed imaging, contrast agents, harmonic, elasticity and strain imaging, point-of-care devices, computed tomography, thermoacoustic, photoacoustic, acousto-optic and Hall effect imaging



3D and 4-D ultrasound segment is a promising segment in the ultrasound image analysis software market. 4-D ultrasound provides complete fetal assessment, which includes the fetal face, grimacing, breathing movements, swallowing, mouthing, isolated eye blinking patterns, and limbs direction. It offers more convincing results than 2-D and 3-D imaging. With 4-D ultrasound, prenatal neurodevelopment problems such as ADHD, schizophrenia, epilepsy, and autism can also be detected



Advancement in technologies is revolutionizing Ultrasound Image Analysis Software market. One such technique is sonoelastography. It gives physicians the ability to see stiffer and softer areas inside of the tissue, sonoelastography aids in liver fibrosis staging, thyroid nodule, lymph node and indeterminate breast lump characterization, and the detection of prostate cancer, all of which cannot be done with conventional ultrasound.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Ultrasound Image Analysis Software market on the basis of type, product, application and region:



Ultrasound Image Analysis Software by Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Integrated Ultrasound Image Analysis Software

Standalone Ultrasound Image Analysis Software



Ultrasound Image Analysis Software by Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

2D ultrasound systems

3D&4D ultrasound systems

Doppler imaging



Ultrasound Image Analysis Software by Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Orthopedic

Dental

Cardiology

Oncology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Nephrology & Urology

Radiology

Others



Ultrasound Image Analysis Software by Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



In conclusion, the Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Fusion of imaging technologies

3.2. Increased usage of imaging equipment

3.3. Growing public and private sector investments



Chapter 4. Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases

4.4.1.2. Technological advancements

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Unavailability of skilled professionals

4.4.2.2. Absence of stringent cyber security measures

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Ultrasound Image Analysis Software PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market By Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Type dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Integrated Software

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Standalone Software

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market By Product Type Insights & Trends



Continued…..