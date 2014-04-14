Ultrasound Machine Is All About Quality, Reliability and Affordability

Mount Prospect, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Ultrasound Machine is a part of KeeboMed, a company known for offering excellent quality vet equipment at affordable prices to their customers from the world ver. The online vet equipment store collaborates with some of the most reputed manufacturers of the market to offer vet equipment at prices that none of its competitors can match.



One of the executives at Ultrasound Machine told us during an interview recently, “We have an exclusive range of ultrasound machines from the most reputable and reliable manufactures. The customer can choose from handheld, portable, black/white and color Doppler ultrasound machines as per their expertise, needs, requirements and budget.”



All the ultrasound machines, equipment and other tools listed on the website come with 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. The machines are high on quality, function for years at a stretch without much of repair to ensure value to customers and are priced reasonably to match every pocket. On top of this, the online vet equipment store offers some great deals from time to time to better the customer’s experience buying ultrasound machines online. Currently, Ultrasound Machine is offering a whopping discount of USD 400/= on a complete ultrasound scanner.



The executive further told us, “We understand the financial concerns of our customers and how important it is for them to own an ultrasound machine to diagnose and treat animals efficiently and effectively. Ultrasound machines also help extend their reach to the areas where they weren’t offering their services earlier. As a result, we also offer pre owned, second hand, refurbished and demo models of ultrasound machines at extremely affordable prices.”



All the second hand machines are mostly the demo models with hours of use. These models are pre-tested as per strict industry standards and norms to ensure that they work at par with the new ones and remain functioning for a long time. On the other hand, to safeguard customer’s interests in the long run, the company accepts returns for full refund of the amount within 30 days of the product arrival in case the customer isn’t happy with product. If you wish to buy the best in class yet most affordably priced color Doppler ultrasound machine, follow this link for more details.



About Ultrasound Machine

Ultrasound Machine is a division of KeeboMed, which is the most reputed and reliable supplier of all veterinary equipment and accessories at extremely affordable prices. However, this division of KeeboMed deals in ultrasound machines only and offers a vast range of ultrasound machines – new or used – for veterinary purposes. The online vet equipment store has earned great reputation over the years to offer the best in class veterinary ultrasound machines and other equipment at extremely affordable prices. The online store understands how important it is for a vet to own an ultrasound machine that he/she needs to diagnose and treat different animals and pets with accuracy and efficiency. However, keeping their financial concerns in mind, the online vet equipment store also offers used ultrasound machines that are pre-tested to meet the industry standards and norms. If you are looking for portable sonogram machine for sale, just click on the link for more details.



Contact details



KeeboMed

832 E Rand Road Unit 22

Mount Prospect IL 60056

By phone: 630 888 2888;

By E mail: medvetequipment@yahoo.com

Website: http://ultrasound-machine.com/