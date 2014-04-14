Ultrasound Machine Now Offering Vet Color Ultrasounds at Best Prices

Mount Prospect IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Since the year of inception, the Illinois based KeeboMed has been doing a sterling job in supplying superior quality vet equipment to interested buyers at extremely competitive prices. With intent to help veterinarians lay their hands on quality vet ultrasounds, the company has started selling brand new, used and refurbished ultrasound machines via their sister concern UltrasoundMachine.com. At UltrasoundMachine.com, interested buyers can explore a rich inventory of Vet Color Ultrasounds, which are perfect for a bevy of diagnostic purposes in both small and large animals. The Vet Color Ultrasounds can further be used for pets, cattle, reptile, fishes, equine, and bovines.



Speaking about wide ranging Vet Color Ultrasound Machines that are available at the online store, a senior company official told us, “We thoroughly understand the importance of color ultrasound machines for carrying out complicated diagnostic procedures in animals. Hence, when it comes to offering quality color ultrasounds at the most affordable prices, none matches our expertise. At Ultrasound-Machine.com, we have a great inventory of vet color ultrasound machines, which includes Mindray M7 Vet, EMP-G30Vet, DCU-10 Vet Color Doppler, Chison SonoTouch 30Vet, Chison SonoTouch 20Vet, Chison Q9Vet, Chison Q8Vet, Chison Q6Vet, Chison Q5Vet, and SonoScape S8V. Each of these machines is very useful in detecting animal pregnancy, various ailments, blood flow examination, blood clots, and other critical medical conditions.”



The experts and professionals at Ultrasound Machine KeeboMed ensure to check all the machines for any possible glitches before handing them out to the interested clients. All machines undergo the strictest quality checks to ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction. The company further provides a 1-3 years’ warranty on all products that it sells to veterinarians and other clients. Furthermore, the company allows clients to extend the warranty further for five percent of the retail value of the particular machine/s.



The company official told us further, “We also sell used, second-hand and refurbished vet color ultrasound machines to interested clients at the most competitive prices. We further allow our clients to rent used and refurbished ultrasound machines if they cannot afford to buy their preferred machine. Finally yet importantly, we ship our insured products through UPS ground to clients who rely on us for safe and timely delivery of their orders.”



If you are looking for a quality sonography machine at an affordable price, what you simply need to do is visit.



About Ultrasound Machine KeeboMed

For quite some years now, Ultrasound Machine KeeboMed has been serving veterinarians across the US with quality vet equipment. The Illinois based premium supplier of superior quality ultrasound machines, vet equipment, and other veterinary suppliers has now become the most trusted name in the field of vet supplies. The company’s client base includes different clients, such as vets, hospitals and clinics, which rely on Ultrasound Machine KeeboMed for their myriad vet equipment related requirements. The company flaunts a rich inventory of ultrasounds, Color Doppler Ultrasounds, orthopedic instruments, ventilators, anesthesia machines, scanners, surgical sutures, and pulse oximeters that has enabled the company to become a one-stop source for veterinarians. The company excels in offering brand new, refurbished and used ultrasound machines at the best prices. If you are looking for SonoScape S2 ultrasound machine or any other vet ultrasound, you can visit.



Contact Details:



KeeboMed Inc.

832 E. Rand Road

Mount Prospect

IL 60056

Phone: 224-777-1777

E Mail: keebovet@gmail.com; info@keebovet.com; medvetequipment@yahoo.com

Website: http://ultrasound-machine.com/