Ultrasound Market 2019-2030: Intensifying & Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Thriving CAGR 5.7% with Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi and Philips

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Ultrasound Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the Global Ultrasound Market was estimated to account for over US$ 6.6 Billion by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2030.



The worldwide ultrasound showcase is for the most part determined by rising rate of target infections, expanding tolerant inclination for negligibly obtrusive systems, and innovative headways. Additionally, expanding number of symptomatic focuses and emergency clinics and rising open and private ventures likewise assumes a urgent job in adding to the development of market all around. Not withstanding, absence of talented experts and stringent government guidelines are probably going to control the market development somewhat.



Major Key Players:

Canon Medical Systems, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Philips, Samsung Electronics and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation and Siemens AG. The other prominent players operating in this market include Esaote S.p.A., Mindray Medical International Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Analogic Corporation, Carestream, Hologic, Mobisnate, and Chison Medical Imaging.



Ultrasound Market Segmentation:



Device Display :

- Color Ultrasound

- Black & White (B/W) Ultrasound



Product:

- Diagnostic Ultrasound

- Therapeutic Ultrasound



Technology :

- Machine Learning

- Natural Language Processing

- Context-Aware Computing



Application:

- Radiology/General Imaging

- Obstetrics/Gynecology

- Cardiology

- Urology

- Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal

- Pain Management

- Vascular



System Portability:

- Trolley/Cart-Based System

- Compact/Handheld System

- Point-of-Care (POC) Systems



End User:

- Hospitals

- Surgical Centres

- Diagnostic Centres

- Maternity Centres

- Ambulatory Care Centres



