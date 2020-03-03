New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Incidences & prevalence of chronic diseases especially cancer and geriatric population are rapidly growing globally. Geriatric populations are highly prone to diseases due to various structural and functional changes. Therefore, the demand for early detection of diseases is incessantly rising, which in turn is likely to spur the demand of ultrasound devices which are routinely used for diagnosis and monitoring of a wide range of diseases.



Stringent government regulation is one among the main factors hampering the expansion of the market. as an example , the Indian health ministry has notified ultrasound equipment under the Drugs and Cosmetics (D&C) Act to manage its import, manufacture and sale. With effect from November, 2020 companies that provide ultrasound technology will need to apply for permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) which is liable for approval of licenses, before the corporate can sell their medical devices in India.



Get Access To Free Sample Pages:https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/188



Key Competitors:

Canon Medical Systems, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Philips, Samsung Electronics and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation and Siemens AG. The other prominent players operating in this market include Esaote S.p.A., Mindray Medical International Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Analogic Corporation, Carestream, Hologic, Mobisnate, and Chison Medical Imaging.



Ultrasound market Segmentation:



By Device Display:

Color Ultrasound and Black & White (B/W) Ultrasound



By product Type:

Diagnostic Ultrasound and Therapeutic Ultrasound), System Portability (Trolley/Cart-Based System, Compact/Handheld System and Point-of-Care (POC) Systems



Get Access to Data Pack:https://www.marketindustryreports.com/data-pack/188



By End-users:

Radiology/General Imaging, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Cardiology, Urology, Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal, Pain Management and Vascular



By Region:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-Rest of the World (ROW)



By Application:

Hospitals, Surgical Centers, & Diagnostic Centers; Maternity Centers; and Ambulatory Care Centers



Free Customization:https://www.marketindustryreports.com/free-customization/188



Ultrasound (also known as diagnostic sonography or ultrasonography) is a diagnostic imaging technique that uses high-frequency sound waves to visualize the internal body structures such as tendons, muscles, joints, blood vessels, and internal organs, with an aim to detect source of disease or to exclude pathology. It is also used to examine pregnant women. It is considered as relatively safer imaging modality as there is no ionizing radiation used to obtain traditional radiographs as compared to other imaging techniques.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



Contact Us

2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon,

B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com