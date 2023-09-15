Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2023 -- The Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with a projected valuation of USD 936 million by 2027, compared to USD 501 million in 2022. This growth is forecasted at a robust CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. Several key factors are driving this expansion in the market.



One primary driver is the escalating incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). As these infections pose a serious threat to patients' well-being, healthcare facilities are increasingly recognizing the importance of maintaining strict hygiene standards, including the disinfection of medical equipment.



Another contributing factor to market growth is the rising number of ultrasound procedures being performed globally. Ultrasound has become an indispensable diagnostic tool across various medical specialties, and as its usage continues to expand, the demand for effective probe disinfection solutions is on the rise.



Furthermore, there is a growing awareness of the necessity for high-level disinfection of ultrasound probes after each patient use. This heightened awareness stems from the emphasis on infection control in healthcare settings, as well as the imperative to prevent cross-contamination between patients.



Key Market Players



The ultrasound probe disinfection market is consolidated. Some of the major players operating in this market include Nanosonics (Australia), Tristel plc (UK), STERIS plc (US), Ecolab (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), CIVCO Medical Solutions (US), CS Medical LLC (US), Virox (Canada), Germitec (France), Schülke & Mayr GmbH (Germany), Parker Laboratories, Inc.(US).



Driver: Increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures



Advancements in diagnostic ultrasound imaging procedures have helped improve diagnosis by offering urgent clinical information. The ease of use of rapid diagnostic data has consequently helped decrease overall healthcare costs by changing more expensive diagnostic exams. A wide variety of ultrasound imaging procedures offers important growth opportunities for the growth of the ultrasound probe disinfection market. Also, the increasing geriatric population across the globe is another major factor resulting in the increasing volume of ultrasound imaging procedures performed. Since the elderly (65 years and above) are more prone to hospital-acquired infections and chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and various cancers, the requirement for disease diagnosis and therapies is expected to rise steadily. According to Diagnostic Imaging Dataset Statistical Release, the number of ultrasound imaging procedures performed in NHS patients increased from 9,446,855 in 2021 to 9,927,335 in 2022.



Restraint: High cost of automated prbe reprocessors



Due to the high price, majority hospitals in developing countries cannot provide automated probe reprocessors for high-level disinfection (HLD). The cost of UV-C disinfector is around USD 15,000 to USD 35,000 and average cost of automated reprocessors is near USD 10,000-USD 15,000. The usage of automated reprocessors and consumables including wipes and liquids are not in use at a higher scale because of the extreme price in developing countries. In developing countries, radiologists are of the belief that the usage of these consumables adds to the price of imaging centers, and hence they prefer using lower alternatives like probe covers. Shortage of strict regulations for the minimal awareness of infections caused by infected probes among radiologists and patients and use of disinfectants before procedures are also limiting the adoption of correct disinfection process in developed countries including China, Brazil, Mexico and India. Maintenance and additional cost of storage cabinets is other factor restraining the implementation of automated probe reprocessors among end users with restricted budgets.



Opportunity: Increasing birth rates/ number of pregnancies



The increasing number of childbirths and pregnancies across the world is expected to enhance the implementation of ultrasound technology for OB/GYN imaging and neonatal care. As per the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the demand for obstetrics and gynecology professionals is expected to increase from 50,850 to 52,660 (4%) by 2030.According to the WHO, an estimated 15 million babies are born prematurely every year. India and China, in particular, witnessed a considerable increase in the number of childbirths. According to the March of Dimes 2022 Report Card, the preterm birth rate in the US increased to 10.5% in 2021, which is a significant 4% increase in just one year and the highest recorded rate since 2007. The WHO estimates that preterm birth rates range from 5% to 18% of the total number of births across 184 countries. More than 60% of preterm births occur in Africa and South Asia. In the UK, around 60,000 babies are born each year prematurely. In 2019, preterm births affected 1 in every 10 infants born in the US (Source: CDC). Additionally, increasing number of births (pregnancies) and newer applications of ultrasound in obstetrics (such as detection of pulsations in different fetal blood vessels and fetal cardiac pulsations) are projected to provider significant development opportunities for ultrasound probe disinfection product manufacturers across the globe.



The consumables segment is expected to holds the largest market share during the forecast period.



On the basis of product, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented into instruments, services, and consumables. The consumables segment is expected to holds the largest share of the global ultrasound probe disinfection market during forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the repeat purchase of disinfectants for ultrasound probes.



The high-level disinfection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market in 2022.



On the basis of process, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented into high-level disinfection and intermediate/low-level disinfection processes. In 2022, the high-level disinfection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the ultrasound probe disinfection market. The increasing demand for high-level disinfection of semi-critical ultrasound probes and heat-sensitive probes and the high capability of high-level disinfectants to suppress the growth of pathogenic organisms are the major factors driving the adoption of the high-level disinfection process for ultrasound probes.



North America accounted for the largest share for players operating in the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2021



On the basis of region, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2021. Factors such as growing quantity of transvaginal, transrectal, abdominal, and intraoperative ultrasound procedures, as well as transesophageal echocardiography and ultrasound-guided interventional procedures (biopsies and venous access), and the presence of leading market players in the region are driving the growth of this segment.



