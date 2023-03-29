Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2023 -- The ultrasound probe disinfection industry is expected to experience steady growth in the near future due to the increased use of ultrasound technology in the medical field. The need for efficient and effective disinfection of ultrasound probes has become increasingly important due to the spread of healthcare-associated infections. As a result, there is an increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective disinfection solutions. Companies in the ultrasound probe disinfection industry are expected to invest in research and development to develop more advanced, automated, and cost-effective solutions. Additionally, technological advancements, such as the use of artificial intelligence and robotics, are expected to drive the growth of the industry in the near future. Furthermore, rising awareness about the importance of disinfection and stringent regulations are expected to drive the growth of the ultrasound probe disinfection industry.



Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $501 million in 2022 and is poised to reach $936 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The ultrasound probe disinfection market is mainly driven by factors such as rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), growing volume of ultrasound procedures performed, and the increasing need for the high-level disinfection of ultrasound probes after each patient use. However, the lack of guidelines and low awareness about the high-level disinfection of semi-critical ultrasound probes are restraining the growth of this market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market"



280 - Tables

53 - Figures

290 - Pages



The consumables segment is expected to holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented into instruments, services, and consumables. The consumables segment is expected to holds the largest share of the global ultrasound probe disinfection market during forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the repeat purchase of disinfectants for ultrasound probes.



The high-level disinfection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market in 2022.



On the basis of process, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented into high-level disinfection and intermediate/low-level disinfection processes. In 2022, the high-level disinfection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the ultrasound probe disinfection market. The increasing demand for high-level disinfection of semi-critical ultrasound probes and heat-sensitive probes and the high capability of high-level disinfectants to suppress the growth of pathogenic organisms are the major factors driving the adoption of the high-level disinfection process for ultrasound probes.



North America accounted for the largest share for players operating in the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2021



On the basis of region, the ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2021. Factors such as growing quantity of transvaginal, transrectal, abdominal, and intraoperative ultrasound procedures, as well as transesophageal echocardiography and ultrasound-guided interventional procedures (biopsies and venous access), and the presence of leading market players in the region are driving the growth of this segment.



Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures

Rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections due to the improper reprocessing of ultrasound probes

Increasing adoption of automated high-level disinfection systems for critical and semi-critical ultrasound probes

Government regulations and guidelines in developed markets

Technological advancements in ultrasound probes



Restraints:



High cost of automated probe reprocessors

Reluctance to shift from manual disinfection methods to automated probe reprocessors



Opportunities:



Increasing birth rates/number of pregnancies

High growth opportunities in emerging countries



Challenges:



Lack of knowledge about probe reprocessing

Inadequate cleaning and disinfection of probes



Key Market Players:



The ultrasound probe disinfection market is consolidated. Some of the major players operating in this market include Nanosonics (Australia), Tristel plc (UK), STERIS plc (US), Ecolab (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), CIVCO Medical Solutions (US), CS Medical LLC (US), Virox (Canada), Germitec (France), Schülke & Mayr GmbH (Germany), Parker Laboratories, Inc.(US).



Recent Developments



In September 2022, Tristel Plc collaborated with Parker Laboratories. Under this collaboration, Parker will manufacture and distribute Tristel DUO, a disinfecting foam approved for the cleaning and disinfection of general medical surfaces, including ultrasound transducers, in the US markets.



In March 2021, Metrex Research, LLC announced a strategic partnership with the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) to reduce the risk of infection.



In June 2021, STERIS plc. acquired Cantel Medical Corporation, a leading player in the infection control market for endoscopy, dental, dialysis, and life sciences services. This acquisition increased the share of STERIS in the infection control and ultrasound probe disinfection markets.



In February 2020, GAMA Healthcare Ltd. partnered with Cardiff University. The partnership helped GAMA Healthcare in the R&D of innovative disinfection solutions. GAMA Healthcare provided funding of USD 687,827.50 (GBP 500,000) to the University for procuring innovative solutions.