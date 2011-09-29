Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2011 -- Reportstack, the provider of premium market research reports has announced the addition of 'Ultrasound Systems - Global Pipeline Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2016' to its offering.



Ultrasound Systems Global Pipeline Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2016 provides key data, information and analysis on the global ultrasound systems market. The report provides market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on the ultrasound systems market. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting the market, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and technology offerings.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts



Scope



Key geographies covered include the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, and Brazil.



Key segments covered include color Doppler ultrasound systems and B/W ultrasound systems.



Annualized market revenues data from 2002 to 2009, forecast forward for 7 years to 2016. Company shares data for 2009.



Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers, and restraints by each category within ultrasound market.



The report also covers information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading pipeline products and technologies.



Key players covered include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation and SonoSite, Inc.



Reasons to buy



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the ultrasound systems market globally.

Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.

Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.

What's the next big thing in the ultrasound systems market landscape? - Identify, understand and capitalize.

Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global ultrasound systems market and the factors shaping it.



View table of contents here: http://www.reportstack.com/product/39232/ultrasound-systems-global-pipeline-analysis-opportunity-assessment-and-market-forecasts-to-2016.html