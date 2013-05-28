Recently published research from GBI Research, "Ultrasound Systems Market to 2019 - Technological Advancements, Wide Applications and Device Portability to Drive Future Growth", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- GBI Research's "Ultrasound Systems Market to 2019 - Technological Advancements, Wide Applications and Device Portability to Drive Future Growth" report examines the market, competitive landscape, and trends for the following two ultrasound systems market segments: color doppler ultrasound systems and B/W ultrasound systems. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments, and key analytical content related to market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and provides a detailed analysis of the pipeline products for each segment, as well as details of important Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) deals. The report has been compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis carried out by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Key geographies: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil
- Information on market size for the color doppler ultrasound systems and B/W ultrasound systems
- Annualized market revenue data, forecasts to 2019, and company share data for 2011
- Qualitative analysis of key trends in the ultrasound systems market
- Information on leading market players, details of the competitive landscape, and information on the leading technologies in the market
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies with an understanding of the trends and developments driving the global ultrasound systems market
- Design and enhance your product development, marketing, and sales strategies
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines
- Develop market entry and market expansion strategies
- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of emerging market opportunities
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return
- Identify, understand, and capitalize on the next big thing in the ultrasound systems market landscape
- Make more informed business decisions based upon insightful and in-depth analysis of the global ultrasound systems market and the factors shaping it
Companies Mentioned in this Report: GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Esaote SpA, SonoSite, Incorporated, Mindray Medical International Limited, Samsung Medison Company, Limited, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- MRI Systems Market to 2018 - Technological advancements, Increasing Number of Applications and Advent of MRI Compatible Pacemakers to Drive Future Growth
- Pre-Clinical Imaging (In vivo) Market - By Systems and Reagents [Micro-PET, Optical Imaging, Micro-MRI, Micro-SPECT, Micro-Ultrasound, Micro-CT & Multimodality/Hybrid Imaging Modalities] - Competitive Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2017
- Small Animal Imaging (In Vivo) Market - By Systems and Reagents - Competitive Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2017
- Patient Monitoring Devices Market in Emerging Countries (China, India, Brazil) to 2017 - Increasing Government Spending and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Drive Future Growth
- Patient Monitoring Devices / Equipments / Systems Market (2011 - 2016)
- Brain Monitoring Market by Product & Application - Global Forecasts to 2017
- Arthroscopy Devices Market to 2018 - Increasing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis and Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures to Drive Future Growth
- Medical Diagnostic & Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices Market (2012 - 2017) - Global Trends & Competitive Analysis
- Healthcare IT Market to 2017 - Electronic Medical Records and Radiology Information Systems to Drive Future Growth
- Israel Endoscopy Devices Market Outlook to 2019 - Capsule Endoscope Systems, Endoscopic Instruments, Flexible Endoscopes, Rigid Endoscopes and Others