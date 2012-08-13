Ultrasound Techs Take Images to New Heights With Cloud PACS

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Storing data in the cloud has become mainstream practice for the public and for corporations. It allows users to store and share pictures, music, documents on a remote server that can be accessed by any authorized person on any device with internet access. It's made a huge impact on our daily lives, and the technology hasn't been lost on those in the healthcare industry.



Before the invention of the "cloud" concept, mobile ultrasound technicians would have to burn ultrasound images onto CDs and videos, and then drive or mail them to the reading physician. The process could take a week or even more to get any results to the patient. Web-based ultrasound imaging software removes the need for hard copies and transportation, drastically improving diagnostic study turnaround time.



With cloud PACS technology, high quality medical images are delivered fast and appear in the web browser as soon as they’re downloaded. Study data is already populated into the report, reducing the chance for human error as well as reducing time spent having to transpose figures. Voice recognition functionality can also be integrated to help complete the report quickly and without interruption to normal workflow.



The process greatly reduces the time it takes to compare current and prior studies, a drain of a reading physician’s time as volumetric datasets increase in size and complexity and become routine.



Completed studies using a web-based medical imaging software can then be easily transmitted with a click of a button. The study is then available for the physician to read on any computer. He or she can then immediately complete the report, reference earlier studies, and provide immediate diagnosis to the patient.



Studycast is the leader in cloud PACS and web-based medical imaging solutions. Studycast uses the cloud for data storage and to allow healthcare workers access and transmit ultrasound studies 24/7 from virtually anywhere. Traditional methods to transmit diagnostic studies could take up to an hour, while Studycast studies can be transmitted in five minutes or less.