UltraTech Announces Agreement to Commercialize New Self-Cleaning Textile Technology

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- UltraTech International Incorporated today announced an agreement with Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA). An exclusive global license was granted for UltraTech to commercialize Luna’s new textile repellent technology that can protect first responders from pathogens and industrial workers from contaminants, consumers from the elements, as well as address the common problem of keeping fabric clean.



Under the agreement, Luna will license exclusive rights to UltraTech to commercialize the innovative technology; while UltraTech will bring it to production and market it through its global sales channels. The commercialization potential for the technology is broad, as it may be sold as a standalone product that can be applied to textiles or as treated fabric with the technology em bedded.



The proprietary chemical technology uses a patent pending textile coating to create an ultra-omniphobic treatment that repels both water- and oil-based liquids so they roll off without penetrating the underlying fabric. This technology provides protection against contaminants and can also make clothes last longer and reduce laundering – a potentially significant cost savings for both households as well as large organizations such as the U.S. military and oil & gas operations.



The innovation first came about from research that Luna completed under a U.S. Army contract awarded through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program to develop self-cleaning uniforms based on the use of omniphobic coatings, which are coatings that do not allow water, oils, solvents, or chemicals to wet the surface. In UltraTech, Luna has now found a partner to take its "DOR" (Durable Omni Repellant) technology to market.



"This commercialization agreement is important for two key reasons," said My Chung, CEO of Luna. "First, it represents a commercialization success story for us, with the recognition that our breakthrough technology is now ready for the commercial marketplace. Additionally, it demonstrates how Luna’s involvement in the SBIR program guides the development of our technology to solve specific needs, which can then be applied to meet commercial market demands."



"Luna’s technology effectively complements our current advanced technology product offerings," added Mark Shaw, CEO of UltraTech, based in Jacksonville, Fla. "We’re pleased to partner with Luna, a leader in technology development, to advance their DOR textile treatment that we expect will have many commercial and military applications. With our experience in introducing new products and a global sales channel that matches needs with solutions, we look forward to bringing this innovative coating and treatment to market."



Inspired by nature, Luna’s fluid-resistant coatings are based on hierarchical particles composed of commercially available and proprietary materials. The particles are part of a water-based solution coated onto textiles to create ultra-omniphobic fabrics. The self-cleaning coatings can be applied over other treatments to a variety of synthetic and natural fabrics using conventional textile finishing processes on a large scale. Fabrics treated with the technology are breathable, lightweight, self-cleaning and durable under harsh conditions.



About UltraTech

UltraTech International Incorporated (http://www.evershield.com) based in Jacksonville, Fla., was formed in 1993 with one goal in mind: to create the world’s finest offering of spill containment and spill response products. Since then, its vision has expanded into additional product categories and the company now features a product line that consists of over 400 unique products. UltraTech recently formed an Advanced Technology Group (ATG) to bring nano and other advanced technologies such as the Luna product to market. Ultra-Ever Dry was the first product offering from this group. UltraTech introduces an average of 20 new products per year and is credited with nearly 60 patents. Their lines of "problem solver" products are market leaders in many categories. UltraTech’s products are sold globally through an extensive network of safety, industrial and environmental products distributors.



About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (http://www.lunainc.com) is a public company comprised of scientists, engineers, and business professionals developing and manufacturing a new generation of technologies and products. It has been successful in taking innovative technologies from applied research to product development and ultimately to the commercial market; driving breakthroughs in fields as diverse as healthcare, telecommunications, aerospace, energy, automotive, and defense.



For the original version on IndustrialPR visit: http://www.industrialpr.net/news/classified.php?listing=12388



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net