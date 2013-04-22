Ultratech, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTEK) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Ultratech, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTEK) shares over potential securities laws violations by Ultratech, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Ultratech, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTEK), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Ultratech, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTEK) concerning whether a series of statements by Ultratech, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Ultratech, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTEK) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $95.81 million in 2009 to $234.82 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $2.13 million to $47.19 million.



Shares of Ultratech, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTEK) grew from $10.03 per share in March 2009 to as high as $42.23 per share in March 2013.



Then on April 18, 2013, Ultratech, Inc. announced its First Quarter 2013 Results. Ultratech, Inc. said that for the first quarter net sales were $60.6 million and its net income for the first quarter 2013 was $13.7 million.



Shares of Ultratech, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTEK) declined from over $38 per share in early April 2013 to as low as $29.04 per share on April 19, 2013.



The investigation points out that the Chairman and CEO of Ultratech, Inc. sold over $9.8 million of his personally-held shares and the CFO sold over $500,000 worth of his stock.



On April 19, 2013, NASDAQ:UTEK shares closed at $30.30 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Ultratech, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTEK), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com