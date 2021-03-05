Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- ultraviolet disinfectant equipment market is projected to be worth USD 6,001.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its rising demand in water treatment, wastewater treatment, air disinfection, process water disinfection, and surface disinfection. Ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is an exceptionally efficient way to destroy pathogenic microbes, comprising bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, responsible for causing infectious diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases are responsible for mortality in over 17 million people annually.



Industry Size – USD 2,539.6 Million in 2019, Industry Growth - CAGR of 11.3%, Market Trends –The growing necessity of safe drinking water, particularly in the emerging economies



Key market players included in the study are:



American Ultraviolet, Trojan Technologies, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Xylem Inc., Halma PLC, Advanced UV Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hoenle AG, and Atlantium Technologies Ltd., among others.



The report analyzes the strategic alliances observed in the market for new products, partnerships, and collaborations between key players. The report investigates key aspects such as financial standing, research and development, product offerings, current deals, investments, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, and corporate deals, among others.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UV Lamps

Quartz Sleeves

Reactor Chambers

Controller Units

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Air Disinfection

Process Water Disinfection

Surface Disinfection



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Municipal

Industrial



The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years. The major geographical regions included in the study are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The complete regional analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of infectious diseases



4.2.2.2. Rising demand for safe drinking water, especially in the APAC region



4.2.2.3. Favorable government initiatives



4.2.2.4. Prevalence of COVID-19



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive equipment



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. UV Lamps



5.1.2. Quartz Sleeves



5.1.3. Reactor Chambers



5.1.4. Controller Units



5.1.5. Others



Chapter 6. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Water Treatment



6.1.2. Wastewater Treatment



6.1.3. Air Disinfection



6.1.4. Process Water Disinfection



6.1.5. Surface Disinfection



Chapter 7. Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. End-Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Residential



7.1.2. Commercial



7.1.3. Municipal



7.1.4. Industrial



Continue…!



